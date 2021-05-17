© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

What Gayle Smith Means For U.S. Vaccine Diplomacy

By Tamara Keith
Published May 17, 2021 at 2:22 PM MDT

Gayle Smith is a former USAID director who has worked with some of the world's largest aid organizations. Now, President Biden has put her in charge of efforts to help share COVID-19 doses.

Copyright 2021 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
Tamara Keith
Tamara Keith has been a White House correspondent for NPR since 2014 and co-hosts the NPR Politics Podcast, the top political news podcast in America. Keith has chronicled the Trump administration from day one, putting this unorthodox presidency in context for NPR listeners, from early morning tweets to executive orders and investigations. She covered the final two years of the Obama presidency, and during the 2016 presidential campaign she was assigned to cover Hillary Clinton. In 2018, Keith was elected to serve on the board of the White House Correspondents' Association.
See stories by Tamara Keith