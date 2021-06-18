The News Roundup — International

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin met for a summit in Geneva at the end of Biden’s European tour to discuss a variety of issues including election interference, Ukraine, and Russian opposition leaders.

Following his ousting from power, former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed that he’ll “be back.” Netanyahu was voted out of office on Sunday after 12 uninterrupted years in power. His government was replaced by a shaky governing coalition of opposition parties.

North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un informed officials in his ruling Workers’ Party that the country is growing ever closer to experiencing famine. Un reportedly said, “the people’s food situation is now getting tense.”

We cover the most important stories from around the globe on the international portion of the News Roundup.

