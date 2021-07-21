Seminars at Steamboat: James Bruce

About the Speaker

James Bruce, Ph.D., is a former senior executive officer at CIA, an adjunct researcher and former Senior Political Scientist at the RAND Corporation, and an adjunct professor at Georgetown and Florida Atlantic Universities. He also taught as an adjunct at Columbia and American Universities and as a full-time faculty member at the National War College.

Bruce retired from the CIA in 2005 after 24 years where he held analytic and management positions in both directorates of intelligence and operations. He served as Deputy National Intelligence Officer for Science and Technology, vice chairman of the Director of Central Intelligence (now DNI) Foreign Denial and Deception Committee, Chief of Counterintelligence Training, and as a senior staff member on the President’s Commission on the Intelligence Capabilities of the United States Regarding Weapons of Mass Destruction (Silberman-Robb commission on Iraq).

His publications have appeared in Studies in Intelligence, the American Intelligence Journal, the Journal of Strategic Security, The Intelligencer, the Defense Intelligence Journal, Group Dynamics, World Politics and in numerous RAND reports. He co-edited Analyzing Intelligence: National Security Practitioners’ Perspectives, 2nd ed. He is a U.S. Navy veteran, and a member of the board of directors of the Association of Former Intelligence Officers.

About the Seminars

