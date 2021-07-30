© 2021
British Diver Tom Daley Plans To Take Good Care Of His Olympic Gold Medal

Published July 30, 2021 at 3:31 AM MDT

SARAH MCCAMMON, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Sarah McCammon.

British diver Tom Daley won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. He plans on taking really good care of it.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

TOM DALEY: This morning, I made a little cozy for (laughter) my medal, to stop it getting scratched. So here is.

MCCAMMON: On Instagram, Daley says knitting helps keep him grounded. The cozy has a Union Jack on one side and a Japanese flag on the other, plus, a little pouch for the medal. How cute is that?

It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.