Seminars at Steamboat: Camille Busette

About the Speaker

Camille Busette, PhD is the Director of the Race, Prosperity, and Inclusion Initiative, Brookings Intitution’s cross-program initiative focused on issues of equity, racial justice and economic mobility for low-income communities and communities of color. Busette is a Senior Fellow in Governance Studies with affiliated appointments in Economic Studies and the Metropolitan Policy programs at Brookings. Her work has focused on systemic racism, the economic advancement of black and Native American boys, the importance of social relationships to economic mobility, and equity in healthcare and in local and state government policy priorities and builds on her work for low-income populations at EARN (now SaverLife) and the Center for American Progress.

Prior to joining Brookings, Busette was an executive at the World Bank, where she led the World Bank’s financial inclusion innovation arm, working globally with technology and financial service executives and with central bank governors on product, regulatory, data and cybersecurity issues. Before joining the World Bank, Busette was the inaugural CEO of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s Office of Financial Education, where she initiated research on financial well-being, and was a member of the Policy and Executive Management teams there. Busette has held executive positions at PayPal, Intuit and NextCard, and is a Public Governor of FINRA, the self-regulatory agency for the broker-dealer industry.

About the Seminars

For 18 years, Seminars at Steamboat has been bringing nationally known experts on public policy to Steamboat Springs for nonpartisan talks that focus on cutting edge domestic and foreign policy issues. Thanks to the generous financial support of Friends of the Seminars, Seminars at Steamboat talks are always free to the public.


