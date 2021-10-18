Late last month, the National School Board Association wrote an open letter to President Joe Biden.

“America’s public schools and its education leaders are under an immediate threat – these heinous actions could be equivalent to a form of domestic terrorism.”

The letter resulted in the Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigations announcing they would investigate.That’s received huge pushback from Republicans, who say they believe the government is now spying on American parents.

What’s the latest with the nation’s school boards? And what does it say about politics across the country?

