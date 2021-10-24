A new study sheds light on the elusive idea of herd immunity
Countries around the globe have tried lifting pandemic restrictions in the hopes that somehow getting herd immunity will stop the spread of the virus, only to see more coronvarius infections.
A new study focusing on Iran sheds light on what happens when we try to control the spread of COVID-19 through the notion of herd immunity over other measures — say like shutdowns or vaccines.
