The News Roundup — International

Thousands of migrants are stranded at the border of the European Union in Poland, stuck in camps in freezing weather. Germany has criticized Belarus for allegedly fast-tracking these migrants to the border, exacerbating the humanitarian crisis.

The government of Ethiopia has detained at least 16 U.N. staff members working in the capital city of AddisAbaba, accusing them of “wrongdoing and participation in terror.”

Speaking of the U.N., its humanitarian chief urged Myanmar’s military leaders to provideunimpeded access to more than 3 million people in need of life-savingassistance. The U.N. Security Council also called for an end to the violence in the country.

