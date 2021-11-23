The Future Of The Federal Reserve

Jay Powell has been renominated by President Biden to run the Federal Reserve.

Powell is a lifelong Republican. He was first nominated to serve as the Reserve’s chairman by Donald Trump in 2017.

And whether you own a home, a business, owe money, or have savings – the person who’s in charge of the central bank of the United States matters.

Today’s economic landscape looks very different from the one Powell was asked to manage four years ago. So, what challenges do he — and his new vice chair — face ahead?

