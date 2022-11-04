Colorado Edition: Latinos campaign on climate change, plus a look at 8th District race

On this special episode of Colorado edition, we're discussing the midterm elections and a Latino group's focus on climate change at the ballot box. We're also taking a closer look at how Latinos are voting in the 8th Congressional District.

It’s now too close to election day to return ballots in the mail, but there are hundreds of drop boxes and polling centers in the state to bring them to.

Vote like a madre: The midterm elections are next Tuesday. And many Coloradans will be voting based on the issues they care about most … like climate change. This includes Latino Voters. To help them make an informed decision about this issue, the Latino Victory Project started the “Vote Like a Madre” movement in 2020. To learn more about the initiative, KUNC’s Yoselin Meza Miranda recently spoke to the group’s President and CEO, Nathalie Rayes.

Friction brewing over Proposition 124: One of Colorado’s statewide ballot questions could shake up the liquor store industry. Some store owners are fighting for a chance to expand their business. But others fear relaxing liquor laws meant to discourage chains could allow an out of state superstore to wipe out several mom and pop shops. The fight over Proposition 124 is expensive, and personal.

Latinos in the 8th district: Colorado’s new 8th Congressional District is getting a lot of attention this election season. It could help decide the balance of power in the U.S. House of Representatives. But the district also has the largest Latino voting bloc in the state. And as KUNC’s Lucas Brady Woods reports, Latino voters in the district may not be voting along party lines.

