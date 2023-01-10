Severe weather is wreaking havoc across California

California is being battered by a relentless string of severe storms causing flooding and mudslides across the state. The weather has prompted evacuation orders and power outages.

At least 15 people have died since the storms began last week, including two people killed by falling trees. The National Weather Service expects the rain to continue through Tuesday after dumping up to 14 inches at higher elevations in central and southern California.

We’ll discuss the latest on the storms.

