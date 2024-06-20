The News Roundup - Domestic

Los Angeles moves ahead with a ban the use of cell phones in public schools. Will others follow?

Also, America’s top doctor weighs in and says social media should come with a health warning like a pack of cigarettes.

In Maryland, Governor Wes Moore is pardoning more than 175,000 convictions for marijuana,

There’s news from this week’s primaries and baseball pays tribute to the “Say Hey Kid” the late, great Willie Mays.

We cover the most important stories from around the nation in the domestic hour of the News Roundup.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5