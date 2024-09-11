© 2024
KUNC's primary signal, 91.5, will experience periodic outages and periods of low power operation on Wednesday, Sept. 11 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This is due to transmission tower maintenance. We apologize for the inconvenience.

Morning news brief

Published September 11, 2024 at 1:39 AM MDT

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump faced off at a presidential debate. Congress barrels toward a government shutdown deadline. Secretary of State Blinken is in Ukraine with Britain’s foreign secretary.

