The do's and don'ts of writing a good resume

When was the last time you updated your resume?

If it's been a while, you might want to give it a refresh, says Cynthia Pong, founder of the career coaching firm Embrace Change. But be aware — some of the best practices have changed.

Over the past few years, the resume format has shifted slightly, she says. Familiar elements like a home address, for example, have become less crucial due to the rise in remote and hybrid work. Meanwhile, adding a URL to your LinkedIn profile can be helpful as hiring managers increasingly turn to technology to aid in recruiting.

Despite these changes, she adds, "the resume is still a must-have for job seekers. Employers expect to see it and expect it to be a certain level of quality."

Pong, who has helped hundreds of clients with their resumes, has some advice on how to write a CV that's competitive and up to the latest industry standards. For more tips on resume formatting and style, listen to the podcast episode.

You DON'T have to include your home address

A standard resume usually has the same few components at the top of the page regardless of the industry, says Pong: your name and your contact information.

Do include your phone number and your email address, but don't worry about adding your home address. It may indicate to an employer that you are not interested in a remote or hybrid situation, she adds, closing the door on potential jobs.

However, if you are applying for a job where location matters — say, a local paper, nonprofit or school — you may want to add your physical address to show "community ties or that you live nearby," she says. "Even then, simply putting a city and a state will suffice."

DO add the URL to your LinkedIn profile

Right up there with your contact information, you should have the URL to your LinkedIn profile, says Pong. "It's basically the online version of your resume, with more bells and whistles."

"People are going to Google you before the interview, so you may as well put it in there and make it as easy as possible for the person who's hiring."

DO write a mission statement

Under your name and contact information, add a three- to five-sentence paragraph conveying "who you are and your career in a nutshell," says Pong. It should explain "what you bring to the table, your areas of expertise and what you excel at."

She shares her formula for writing a strong, clear mission statement, using a podcast host as an example.

Explain what you do using descriptive language. Podcast host and facilitator for mission-driven audio initiatives and organizations. Say what you're good at. Excels at making guests feel at ease, asking curiosity-driven questions and creating engaging episodes. Explain your career goals. Is there a larger, overarching arc to your career? Is there a legacy you're building? Strives to make podcast episodes more accessible and relevant to everyday life.

You DON'T have to include your graduation date

If you graduated from college more than a decade ago and you're worried about age discrimination, "you don't have to put the years you graduated," says Pong. Do include it if you're a recent graduate.

Don't forget to add your major. "You never know what could spark a connection between you and whoever is reading the resume," she says. "If it's highly relevant to the opportunity you're applying to, play up that you have years of specific education in that area."

DO include volunteer work and skills-building activities

If you have gaps in your resume, don't worry, says Pong. They're not uncommon.

There are a few ways you can close the gap. Consider formatting your work history by year instead of month and year, she says. That can help cover up a few months of unemployment.

"If that doesn't resolve the issue, insert unpaid community work, volunteer service, freelance work, education or skills development you might have done during that time," she adds. "Focus on how you kept improving your industry knowledge."

If there is a very long gap, you may need to explain that in your cover letter. And "be prepared to discuss it in the interview confidently if and when you get to that stage," she says.

DO update your resume every six months

This might seem like a pain, but it can pay off in the long run. "If you keep your resume updated, you're always ready to share your resume whenever opportunities arise," says Pong.

"With how much folks have on their minds these days, it's simply easier to document achievements, highlights and milestones as you go, versus sitting down and trying to remember after the fact — especially if you're in a rush."

For more great resume tips, listen to Pong's full interview on Life Kit.

