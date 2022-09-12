© 2022
NPR for Northern Colorado
Arts & Life

Water World closes for the season, but not before letting dogs have their day

KUNC | By Lucas Brady Woods
Published September 12, 2022 at 12:23 PM MDT
A wet Labrador is walking out of a shallow pool towards the camera.
1 of 7  — 091222_Dog-WetLab.jpg
Most of the dogs, including this Labrador, loved the water.
Lucas Brady Woods
Several dogs in a shallow pool. In the foreground there's a sign say reads: Attention! This is your pup's special day. For your safety, humans are not permitted in the water at any time.
2 of 7  — 091222_DogsInWavePool.jpg
Dozens of dogs, and their owners, braved a light rain for some fun in the wave pools at Water World’s Bow Wow Beach Day on Saturday, September 10.
Lucas Brady Woods
Two dogs in a shallow pool playing with black tennis balls.
3 of 7  — 091222_Dog-ChasingTennisBalls.jpg
There were plenty of free tennis balls to go around.
Lucas Brady Woods
A wet blond and white young Goldendoodle is sitting while looking up at the camera.
4 of 7  — 091222_Dog-CutestPup.jpg
Burton, a six-month-old Goldendoodle, was named after his owner's love of snowboarding.
Lucas Brady Woods
A German Shepherd sits politely and looks at the camera
5 of 7  — 091222_Dog-BainTheGermanShepherd.jpg
Bain, a six-year old gentle giant of a German Shepherd.
Lucas Brady Woods
A bulldog sits in front of a shallow pool filled with other dogs.
6 of 7  — 091222_Dog-Canela.jpg
Canela, a bulldog mix that loves to swim.
Lucas Brady Woods
A small black and white Pomeranian mix looks up at the camera.
7 of 7  — 091222_Dog-Bubba.jpg
Bubba, a very fast and energetic Pomeranian mix.
Lucas Brady Woods

Denver water park Water World closed for the season this weekend. But not before hosting Bow Wow Beach Doggie Day, an annual event on the last day of the season, where dogs get the run of the place — literally.

A young girl in a rain coat with a cherry pattern hugs a wet Goldendoodle.
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC
Betty Bermudez' daughter, also named Betty, with their Goldendoodle, Charlie.

Despite some light rain, dozens of humans and canine companions of all ages showed up. The dogs didn’t seem to care much about the weather, though. One owner, Betty Bermudez, was there with her eight-year-old daughter and their Goldendoodle, Charlie.

“This is the wildest party I’ve ever been to,” she said. “I've never been to a party where all of the clientele is having this much fun.”

A woman in a blue shirt and red coat smiles while looking at and holding her small lap-sized dog, Bella.
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC
Bella pictured here with her owner Vicky Martinez, wasn’t such a fan of getting wet.

Two big wave pools were available for the dogs to play in, along with a bunch of fenced-in open space. Humans were not allowed in the water. There were also tons of tennis balls to go around and plenty of treats.

Dogs of all shapes and sizes were in attendance — to name a few — there was Bain, a massive, sweet-natured German Shepherd; Maude, a tiny and very curious Bulldog puppy; and Luna, a social terrier mix that was not a fan of the water.

But not every dog is a social butterfly, of course. For example, one named Bella was much happier viewing the crowd from the safety of her owner’s arms.

“She’s cold,” said Vicky Martinez, Bella’s owner, with a laugh, while her other dog, a wild-looking Pomeranian mix named Bubba, was sprinting around them, having a blast. Bella warmed up and soon was found enjoying a snack.

Small dog Bella enjoys a snack in a paper cup while looking up a the camera. She has whipped cream on her snout.
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC
Bella enjoyed one of the many snacks provided at the event on Saturday.

Although some dogs, like Bella, seemed unsure about the event, the experience of being around other dogs can still be beneficial, especially in a controlled environment.

John Luckey, a long-time volunteer with Riverdale Animal Shelter in Brighton, is also a regular volunteer at Doggie Days. He was on safety duty on Saturday.

“It’s a full-on dog party, but it's not just all play,” said Luckey. “They're all working on building that confidence. Being a good member of the community, getting along with everybody.”

He said, apart from a few harmless scuffles, everyone — dogs and humans — got along great. Luckey also said that, if past years are any indication, there would have been a much larger turnout if the sun was out.

Water World will open back up, for people, in the Spring.

Lucas Brady Woods
I’m the Statehouse Reporter at KUNC, which means I help make sense of the latest developments at the Colorado State Capitol. I cover the legislature, the governor, and government agencies.
