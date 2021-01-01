Email: cody.schopfer@kunc.org

As a Corporate Support Associate, I share the value of our audience with area business leaders and marketers to create effective ways to connect with our audience. Our noncommercial format and consistently strong ratings makes underwriting on KUNC and The Colorado Sound a strong marketing solution. I enjoy helping these businesses succeed.

I’m a sustaining member, a loyal listener and a highly engaged news and music fan. Simply put, I can’t seem to get enough of both stations. I find joy in being a part of something so important to our listeners lives and mine.

I come from a print and digital media background, and I appreciate the reach that a member supported radio station can provide and the impact KUNC and The Colorado Sound has on its listeners. It helps that our top-notch reporting and curated music selections are much easier to consume while in the car, eating dinner, working out, or doing about anything.

When I’m not at work I am parenting with my lovely and talented wife, Lisa. We are having a blast raising our two young boys. We can be found hiking, biking, camping, and boating in the summer and skiing & traveling when time allows in the colder months.