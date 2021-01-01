Emails: connor.bergman@kunc.org, connor.bergman@coloradosound.org

As the Sustaining Member Coordinator of KUNC and The Colorado Sound, I spend my time helping sustainers with any questions or concerns they may have, managing our donation databases and assisting in creating our fundraising strategy and messaging.

Before joining the CRNC team, I worked in non-profit social work with a few different organizations, most recently FoCo Café in Fort Collins, Colorado. I love working with sustaining members and building strong connections to the people around me. As a long-time public radio nerd, I am excited to find community with CRNC and our members and listeners.

When I am not at work you can find me playing video games, knee-deep in a good book or graphic novel, and hanging out with my cats and dog.