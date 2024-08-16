DNC Live Blog and video: Follow along for updates

NPR is providing coverage of the 2024 Democratic National Convention from August 19-22.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images / Getty Images North America CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - AUGUST 16: People stand in front of a sign featuring Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris and Democratic Vice presidential candidate Minnesota Governor Tim Walz at the United Center before the start of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) on August 16, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The DNC runs from August 19-22. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)