Environment
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Biden Administration Starts Process To Re-Open Oil And Gas Leases On Federal Land

Boise State Public Radio News | By Madelyn Beck
Published September 3, 2021 at 3:15 PM MDT
Colorado State Land Board

News Brief

The Biden administration’s moratorium on oil and gas leasing on federal lands is coming to an end.

A federal judge recently pressured the Biden administration to start reopening the leasing process in some areas, or face being in contempt of court.

The government is now accepting public comments on thousands of acres of potential leases.

However, even though the administration is collecting comments for lease sales across the West, they still haven’t shown what kinds of new climate regulations they might put in place or whether they’ll even move forward with most of the leases.

Madelyn Beck
Madelyn Beck is Boise State Public Radio's regional reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau.
