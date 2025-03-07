Film Review: Liza Minelli tells her fascinating story of challenges and stardom

If my mother were one of the greatest singers ever, and my father a great film director, I hope I would have the good sense to do home deliveries or raise chickens. Liza Minelli, daughter of Judy Garland and Vincente Minelli, rejected that good sense; instead, she became a remarkable singer and dancer herself, in movies, television and live performances. Pictures of her smiling, arms outstretched, with her choppy, jet-black hair are recognized around the world. Her performance in the film musical Cabaret is fundamental to American movies.

The world doesn’t lack for dramatic bio-pics or documentaries about famous performers, and Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story shows some of the same elements – interviews, a story of celebrity falling into addiction and then rising from her own ashes, lots of praise. Everyone knows the storyline, but Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, directed by Bruce David Klein, also departs from those clichees. For one, the entertainers and friends who talk about Minelli actually like her, say real things about her technique, and describe in detail how this formidable entertainer learned her trade.

Minelli herself says that the French singer Charles Aznavour changed her life. Her friend Mia Farrow explains that while Minelli learned how to do the big, loud material from her mother, Aznavour taught her to do material closer to her heart. Dancer Ben Vereen describes the influence of choreographer Bob Fosse, who also directed Cabaret. John Kander and Fred Ebb, the composer and lyricist for Cabaret became lifelong friends. Ebb died well before the documentary was made, but Kander knows Liza Minelli well, and can explain her genius. All of them also praise her loyalty and devotion as a friend, and her unpretentiousness.

Courtesy of Zeitgeist Films

I believe them, but it’s a stretch. Film from the infamous Studio 54 club in New York shows Minelli in poses that are flamboyant to say the least, and Studio 54 was not a place for people who prefer quiet anonymity. Liza Minelli was Hollywood royalty from the moment she was born. Besides her famous and accomplished parents, her godfather was the renowned lyricist Ira Gershwin. She grew up with Mia Farrow. Photos show her as a little girl on movie sets with her father. She literally was born into big-time show business.

But having all these connections has a downside. In a TV special with her mother, Garland tries to dominate her daughter; she upstages her and messes with how Minelli holds her microphone. Her mother’s fame and image still dominate Minelli’s life. Several friends point out that Garland’s death brought Minelli deep sadness, but also relief.

The documentary tells the Liza Minelli story largely through her work. Friend and performer Michael Feinstein says the stage is Minelli’s safety zone, where she feels most comfortable. In an interview for this film, Minelli now nearly 79, often responds to questions with bits of singing.

She’s no fool about being on camera, of course. At the start of Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story, she tells the cameraperson at what angle to set the camera. This woman has been on camera for eight decades and she knows what she wants. Her entire life has been a performance, and I think the filmmakers accept that. It’s not a failing; it’s simply who Liza Minelli is.

The film will be available on PBS April 1 on American Masters. It is also available for streaming on Apple TV starting March 11.

If you want to watch it on the big screen, you can find this film at the Sie Film Center.