EPA proposes rulemaking to help cleanup PFAS contamination

The EPA has proposed designating certain PFAS — commonly known as “forever chemicals” — as hazardous substances under the federal Superfund Law, in an effort to hold polluters accountable for contamination cleanup.

This rule could have a big impact in Colorado, home to some of the highest levels of PFAS contamination in the country.

After the Environmental Protection Agency updated its health advisory earlier this year, Front Range communities are finding high concentrated levels of PFAS in drinking water , with some now 1,000 times over the new federal guidelines.

The rule focuses specifically on perfluorooctanoic acid and perfluorooctanesulfonic acid — known as PFOA and PFOS. These chemicals have been linked to various health risks, including cancer and cardiovascular disease.

If finalized, the rule will require polluters to report releases of those chemicals over a certain threshold to federal state or tribal officials. That will provide the EPA with better data and the option to require cleanups and recover those costs.

The EPA will open the rule to public comment in the coming weeks.

