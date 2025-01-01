Isabella Escobedo is KUNC’s 2025 Neil Best Reporting Fellow. She is joining reporters in the field to gather photos and videos, report daily news, and write local stories.

She is a Journalism graduate candidate at the University of Colorado Boulder and a graduate assistant at the Center for Environmental Journalism. Prior to coming to Colorado, she studied at Arizona State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Conservation Biology and Ecology. She has worked as a research assistant, production assistant, and has written for the Colorado Sun.

When she is not working, she is most likely reading, working on a puzzle, or drinking coffee at a local cafe.