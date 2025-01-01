Isabella EscobedoNeil Best Fellow
Isabella Escobedo is KUNC’s 2025 Neil Best Reporting Fellow. She is joining reporters in the field to gather photos and videos, report daily news, and write local stories.
She is a Journalism graduate candidate at the University of Colorado Boulder and a graduate assistant at the Center for Environmental Journalism. Prior to coming to Colorado, she studied at Arizona State University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Conservation Biology and Ecology. She has worked as a research assistant, production assistant, and has written for the Colorado Sun.
When she is not working, she is most likely reading, working on a puzzle, or drinking coffee at a local cafe.