Katie Hall

Katie is the Vice President of Professional Services at InflexionPoint, a company providing innovative solutions to local water services and food and beverage manufacturers. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial and Management Systems Engineering and an MBA from Colorado State University, combining technical expertise with business acumen.

A Colorado native with generation roots in the state, Katie has been a long-time supporter of public media and community engagement. She resides in Fort Collins with her husband and two children. She values work-life balance and enjoys spending quality time with her family .

Katie's professional expertise, community involvement and local commitment embody the spirit of leadership that characterizes KUNC's membership.