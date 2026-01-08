A private water company is leading a $150 million rush for northern Colorado groundwater

A private development company is investing $150 million in an ambitious plan to harvest groundwater beneath sprawling northern Colorado ranches to serve fast-growing towns along the Interstate 25 corridor.

FrontRange H2O, backed by a Texas oil and real estate company, is behind the venture. The firm has been operating in Colorado for more than 20 years, treating and delivering wastewater from oil wells for industry reuse on the Western Slope, and overseeing extensive real estate holdings in Denver and elsewhere, according to Brent Waller, who is president of the Loveland-based company.

This Fresh Water News story is a collaboration between The Colorado Sun and Water Education Colorado. It also appears at wateredco.org.

“We were recycling produced water before it was cool,” Waller said. Produced water describes wastewater that is generated through oil production.

Experts say the large-scale, private urban water development is the first of its kind in Colorado and could help thirsty towns like Fort Collins and Loveland shore up their water systems.

But others worry that the privatization of water in the state could lead to price hikes and might also deplete aquifers that are critical to the state’s future water security.

Still, FrontRange H2O believes its system will deliver water at less cost and sooner than other government-backed projects.

