The Public Media Journalists Association awards recognize the best work in public media from across the country. KUNC reporters won awards in the Series, Enterprise and News Feature categories.
Sigma Delta Chi Awards honor exceptional journalism in print, radio, television and online. KUNC won in the Investigative Category for Cash Flows: How Investors Are Banking On the West’s Water Scarcity. It is a collaborative series reported and produced by KUNC, Aspen Journalism, KJZZ and The Nevada Independent.
KUNC reporters won regional Edward R. Murrow awards in the Hard News and Investigative Reporting categories, and Top of the Rockies awards for Best Multimedia Story and Enterprise Reporting.
The KUNC newsroom received two awards from Colorado Broadcasters Association during their annual contest for 2020.