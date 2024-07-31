© 2024
Boulder County crews responding to a fire just north of Gross Reservoir

Published July 31, 2024 at 3:08 PM MDT

A fourth wildfire is burning in Northern Colorado, this one about 15 miles southwest of Boulder. It is the Lakeshore Fire, and evacuations have been issued.

Lakeshore Fire growing, reportedly burning structures

Boulder County Sheriff's Office update, 3:15 p.m.

Flagstaff Road is now closed.

Evacuation map created for Lakeshore Fire

Evacuation orders have also been issued for the Lake Shore Park Neighborhood, northeast of Gross Reservoir.