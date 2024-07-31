LIVE UPDATES
Boulder County crews responding to a fire just north of Gross Reservoir
A fourth wildfire is burning in Northern Colorado, this one about 15 miles southwest of Boulder. It is the Lakeshore Fire, and evacuations have been issued.
Lakeshore Fire growing, reportedly burning structures
UPDATE: Per scanner, #LakeshoreFire estimated at 4-6 acres, but it appears two structures are already on fire— Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) July 31, 2024
Boulder County Sheriff's Office update, 3:15 p.m.
Flagstaff Road is now closed.
New fire Lakeshore area, NE corner of Gross Reservoir. Flagstaff road closed. pic.twitter.com/YBaearDgyq— Boulder County Sheriff’s Office (@BldrCOSheriff) July 31, 2024
Evacuation map created for Lakeshore Fire
Evacuation orders have also been issued for the Lake Shore Park Neighborhood, northeast of Gross Reservoir.
UPDATE: The evacuation area for the #LakeshoreFire is now also on the #Boulder ODM website : https://t.co/Fb2dLpnlGm pic.twitter.com/2dsew4ZMuu— Mitchell Byars (@mitchellbyars) July 31, 2024