Margot Chobanian

I wear a lot of hats at the Colorado Sound (okay, that’s a lie, I hate wearing hats) but I do many things to keep the Colorado Sound the station you love.

First is the music. I listen to LOTS of music. Of course, there’s my show, every weekday 10-3, and I also research and record my syndicated music history show Music 101. I take my love of music into the community and try to help however I can to facilitate the growth of the Colorado music scene.

Sometimes I sleep. Mostly I drink a lot of coffee!

Until The Colorado Sound, I worked in commercial radio for 25 years and started my own internet station. I love radio in all its forms but working in public radio is a joy. Working with listeners to create great radio is a privilege; one I never forget.

Colorado is night and day from Atlanta, where I made my radio home for over 13 years. I love it here. Colorado is wonderful!

My husband Steven and I live in Fort Collins with our 3 dogs, Wesley, Anya, and Violet. (Occasionally I bring them to work and you’ve probably heard them bark while I was talking on-air.) When we’re not out exploring Colorado with the dogs, I’m usually reading something about history.