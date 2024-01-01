Michael Klein

Michael has over 35 years of experience managing long-term care organizations. He started his current roles as President and CEO of Kavod Senior Life in 2010. Under his leadership, Kavod has thrived as an affordable senior housing organization, offering senior and assisted living to 400+ older adults on the Kavod campus each year as well as life-enrichment programs to an additional 2,000 older individuals in the surrounding community. Michael previous served on the national board of the Association of Jewish Aging Services and on the state board of LeadingAge Colorado. He holds an MBA from Boston University and currently resides in Denver with his wife, Wendy, who is a music teacher. They enjoy hiking and spending time their two grandchildren who live close by.