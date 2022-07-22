TRAILER: Newcomers Welcome

In Aurora, Colorado about one in five residents is foreign born. While most come from Mexico, many hail from other parts of the world including thousands from the continent of Africa. The city created a plan called “Aurora is open to the world” and partnered with dozens of organizations that provide services to immigrants and refugees.

But is the plan helping those most in need?

In season two of The Colorado Dream, join host Stephanie Daniel as she explores the Black immigrant experience in Aurora as told through the eyes of one African immigrant living in Aurora as the city – and its residents – strive to become an inclusive home for all.

Subscribe to The Colorado Dream to get season two as soon as it is released starting August 5: Apple, Google, Spotify, Stitcher, Amazon Alexa, TuneIn.