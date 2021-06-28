Eastbound I-70 Reopens In Glenwood Canyon After Mudslides Prompted Closures

Updated 6/28/2021 at 3:45 p.m.

A portion of Interstate 70 in western Colorado shut down following a series of mudslides triggered by rainfall over the weekend near where the Grizzly Creek Fire burned last year.

While eastbound lanes of I-70 through Glenwood Canyon opened Monday afternoon thanks to clean-up work, westbound lanes of the highway are estimated to reopen mid to late evening, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

Colorado Department of Transportation Crews clear mud and debris from the I-70 on Monday.

The largest of the mudslides that happened on Sunday along Colorado's main east-west highway flowed down the same drainage as the one that happened Saturday along the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar, the Glenwood Post Independent reported. The fire, which started in August, burned about 51 square miles.

Sunday's main mudslide reached 80 feet wide and 5 feet deep in areas.

On Saturday, the mud spread 70 feet wide and was 5 feet deep in places. Saturday's highway closure lasted several hours.

Travelers may have to expect on-and-off closures of I-70 in Glenwood Canyon when rainfall is expected in the area this summer, Kane Schneider, a CDOT transportation maintenance employee, said.

In a statement, CDOT recommended the following alternate route for motorists traveling through the area:

"WESTBOUND I-70: Motorists coming from the Denver metro area or Interstate 25 can travel westbound on I-70 to Silverthorne, then turn north onto CO 9. In Kremmling, travelers should turn onto westbound US Highway 40 towards Steamboat Springs. After reaching Craig, motorists can return south via CO 13 towards Rifle. Access to I-70 westbound is at Rifle."

