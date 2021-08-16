© 2021
kunc-header-1440x90.png
Our Story Happens Here
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our 91.9 translator is temporarily off the air due to local construction. 96.7 is back on the air at a reduced signal, pending further repairs.
Visit our Listen page for alternative streaming options. »
News
mwnb_map_v2.png
Mountain West News Bureau
KUNC is among the founding partners of the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration of public media stations that serve the Western states of Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming.

Census Bureau Releases Diversity Data, But Concerns About An Undercount Remain

Boise State Public Radio News | By Madelyn Beck
Published August 16, 2021 at 2:08 PM MDT
U.S. Census Bureau

News Brief

The U.S. Census Bureau released more data from the 2020 U.S. Census today, including diversity numbers. There were large increases to many non-white races and ethnicities, which they attribute to simply asking better questions.

The agency says there was a 276% increase in people reporting that they were multiracial, up to nearly 34 million people.

However, some are still concerned that a proposed citizenship question and pandemic-related challenges still led to an undercount of certain populations.

This story was produced by the Mountain West News Bureau, a collaboration between Wyoming Public Media, Nevada Public Radio, Boise State Public Radio in Idaho, KUNR in Nevada, the O'Connor Center for the Rocky Mountain West in Montana, KUNC in Colorado, KUNM in New Mexico, with support from affiliate stations across the region. Funding for the Mountain West News Bureau is provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Copyright 2021 Boise State Public Radio News. To see more, visit Boise State Public Radio News.

Tags

News2020 CensusU.S. Census BureauMountain West News Bureau
Madelyn Beck
Madelyn Beck is Boise State Public Radio's regional reporter with the Mountain West News Bureau.
See stories by Madelyn Beck
Related Content
Load More