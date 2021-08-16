Census Bureau Releases Diversity Data, But Concerns About An Undercount Remain

News Brief

The U.S. Census Bureau released more data from the 2020 U.S. Census today, including diversity numbers. There were large increases to many non-white races and ethnicities, which they attribute to simply asking better questions.

The agency says there was a 276% increase in people reporting that they were multiracial, up to nearly 34 million people.

However, some are still concerned that a proposed citizenship question and pandemic-related challenges still led to an undercount of certain populations.

