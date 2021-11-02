Colorado voters reject marijuana tax hike for after-school tutoring programs

Colorado voters were not convinced the state should gradually raise taxes on marijuana sales to pay for tutoring programs aimed at reversing learning loss caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The failure of Proposition 119 bucks a trend in recent years where Colorado residents largely supported so-called sin taxes to pay for education programs.

Last year, they supported raising the price of cigarettes and vaping products to fund a variety of government programs, including education.

But Proposition 119 proved to be more controversial.

It did not earn the backing of the Colorado Education Association, the state’s largest teachers union, and other educators who questioned how the tutoring programs would be managed.

There were also concerns about a portion of the ballot measure that would have diverted $21 million each year from the State Land Trust Fund, which currently funds public schools.

Judy Solano, a retired schoolteacher and former Democratic state legislator from Brighton, became one of the lead critics of the measure.

“We see this as a scam, basically,” she said last month. “It's actually taking $21 million every year and more out of the school, out of the state land trust funds, which were specifically set aside… only for public schools. So what this LEAP, this learning enrichment and academic progress program, would do is divert $21 million from those funds into this new bureaucracy.”

Supporters argued thousands of Colorado students need some extra tutoring because the coronavirus pandemic kept them out of classrooms last year.

“The significant gap in achievement between students from wealthy families and their low-income peers has been an unfortunate educational outcome in Colorado for years — and tonight’s results mean it will likely continue to get worse before it gets better,” said Curtis Hubbard, Yes on Prop 119 spokesperson, in an emailed statement. “Access to affordable, quality after-school education services is not a possibility for many families living in Colorado — and we will work with anyone who has a better idea on how to tackle the problem.”

The campaign also had the backing of several former governors and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle.

“We’re in desperate need of figuring out answers for kids,” state Rep. Hugh McKean, R-Loveland, said during the campaign. “Kids in a geometry class here (in Loveland), most of them failed geometry during the hybrid year, and they desperately need help so that we are not finding that are further and further and further behind.”

