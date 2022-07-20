Colorado Capitol briefly evacuated because of bomb threat

The Colorado State Patrol briefly evacuated the state Capitol building this afternoon while police investigated a bomb threat.

Dogs and police swept the area and did not find any threats in the Capitol, which is mostly empty this time of year because the legislature is not in session.

Some lawmakers were at the Capitol today for a hearing about wildfire prevention measures, and their meeting was briefly interrupted.

And a reporter from Colorado Springs was in the middle of an interview with the state treasury when troopers told everyone to evacuate.

A video posted by KRDO shows that Purple Hearts, Bronze Stars, diamond necklaces and silver bricks that were being shown off during the interview were left on a table in the treasury office while staff evacuated the building.

All clear given at the Colorado Capitol building. Still, a bit unnerving for some. Here's the moment a trooper told us to get out, mid-interview with the Colorado Department of the Treasury.@KRDONC13 pic.twitter.com/71My3l5JAw — Spencer Soicher KRDO (@spencersoicher) July 20, 2022

The state patrol says the threat was reported by another law enforcement agency, but no other details were available.