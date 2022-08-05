© 2022
NPR for Northern Colorado
News

A New Season of The Colorado Dream podcast, “Newcomers Welcome: Arrival”

KUNC | By Stephanie Daniel
Published August 5, 2022 at 12:56 PM MDT
Pic_ofusaskidshome (2).jpeg
Courtesy: Salwa Mourtada Bamba
A young Salwa Mourtada Bamba poses in her stroller with brother Abed, sister Laila and Korto, a family friend in Liberia.

As anti-immigrant rhetoric rises, a Colorado city decides to welcome newcomers from around the world. But if you’re a young woman from Africa, is Aurora a place to discover the American Dream?

SalwaPic11.jpg
Courtesy: Salwa Mourtada Bamba
Salwa Mourtada Bamba, 11, poses for a photo on continuation day at her elementary school in Liberia in 1988.

Salwa Mourtada Bamba was born in Liberia, West Africa and endured the country’s brutal civil war. She was displaced, her sister was murdered and she literally fled for her life, moving to Ghana for four years. But during moments of relative calm she would daydream about coming to the United States.

“To me, the American dream was just being afforded the opportunity to come here and attain the highest level of education that I possibly could,” she said. “It was always touted on television to be this place where you can be and grow and and gain the best at anything and at any dream you wanted to.”

The Black immigrant population in Colorado is growing faster than anywhere else in the U.S. They come from Africa, the Caribbean and beyond, and many settle in Aurora, where about one in five residents is foreign born. A lot of them have overcome great challenges to emigrate here, including Bamba.

Bamba’s dreams became a reality in 1998 when she arrived alone at JFK International Airport in New York City. A year later she was settled in Aurora, Colorado, ready to take on her new world.

Links and credits

The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome is a production from KUNC. It was written and reported by me, Stephanie Daniel. Editing by Jo-hanna Zorn. Fact-checking by Cat Jaffee with additional help from Adam Rayes. This season's theme song was composed by Jason Pah-ton, who also sound designed and mixed the episode. Additional music was composed by Matthew Simonson (SIGH-mun-sun) Ashley Jefcoat is the digital editor. Special thanks to Chandra Whitfield, Robert Leja, Kyle Cunningham and Kim Rais. Sean Corcoran is KUNC’s news director. Tammy Terwelp is KUNC’s president and CEO.

To learn more about Salwa Mourtada Bamba and the city of Aurora; and to see photos of the people included in this episode and other extras, go to kunc.org/coloradodream or check out the show notes for a link.

Salwa Bamba
salwa rita mourtada on FaceBook
Aunty_Salwa on Instagram
Victorious_Sal on Twitter

Migration Policy Institute
@MigrationPolicy on Twitter

Tags

News Immigration
Stephanie Daniel
The “American Dream” was coined in 1931 and since then the phrase has inspired people to work hard and dream big. But is it achievable today? Graduating from college is challenging, jobs are changing, and health care and basic rights can be a luxury. I report on the barriers people face and overcome to succeed and create a better life for themselves and their families.
See stories by Stephanie Daniel
