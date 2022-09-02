© 2022
The Colorado Dream

Aurora has a plan to support foreign-born residents, but critics say it's not helping all immigrants

KUNC | By Stephanie Daniel
Published September 2, 2022 at 11:13 AM MDT
New U.S. citizens Salwa Mourtada Bamba and her mom, Martha Annette Potter Mourtada, hold American flags after their naturalization ceremony in May, 2022.
New U.S. citizens Salwa Mourtada Bamba and her mom, Martha Annette Potter Mourtada, hold American flags after their naturalization ceremony in May, 2022.
Colorado state Rep. Naquetta Ricks poses with women during the International Women's Day event at the state Capitol. They are all wearing traditional or traditionally-inspired clothes.
Colorado state Rep. Naquetta Ricks (center right) poses with women during the International Women's Day event at the state Capitol.
New U.S. citizen Salwa Mourtada Bamba holds up her certificate of naturalization at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Denver Field Office.
New U.S. citizen Salwa Mourtada Bamba holds up her certificate of naturalization at the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services Denver Field Office.
Aurora is home to immigrants and refugees from around the world. To help them succeed, the city created an integration plan, one of the first local governments in the country to do so. Aurora has made a conscious decision to welcome foriegn-born residents but should the city get all the credit for embracing newcomers?

“I think it just happens to be the city that people were relocated to,” said Mathew Mengesha, a policy advocate who works on city and state level policies that support the successful integration of immigrant and refugee communities. “Like it more so had to do with the affordability of Aurora, in my opinion, than it had to do with Aurora wanting immigrants and refugees in their city.”

The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome episode five explores what stands in the way of Aurora being a welcoming home for all immigrants. Also, Salwa Mourtada Bamba achieves one more big milestone.

A look at historic Aurora

Businesses on Colfax Avenue in 1920.
Businesses on Colfax Avenue in 1920.
Golden Point Hamburgers on Colfax Avenue in Aurora in the 1950s.
Golden Point Hamburgers on Colfax Avenue in Aurora in the 1950s.
Credits and links

The Colorado Dream: Newcomers Welcome is a production from KUNC. It was written and reported by Stephanie Daniel. Editing by Johanna Zorn. Fact-checking by Cat Jaffee with additional help from Adam Rayes. This season's theme song was composed by Jason Paton, who also sound designed and mixed the episode. Additional audio is from NPR’s Morning Edition. Ashley Jefcoat is the digital editor. Special thanks to Chandra Thomas Whitfield, Robert Leja, Kyle Cunningham and Kim Race. Sean Corcoran is KUNC’s executive news director. Tammy Terwelp is KUNC’s president and CEO.

The Colorado Dream
Stephanie Daniel
The “American Dream” was coined in 1931 and since then the phrase has inspired people to work hard and dream big. But is it achievable today? Graduating from college is challenging, jobs are changing, and health care and basic rights can be a luxury. I report on the barriers people face and overcome to succeed and create a better life for themselves and their families.
