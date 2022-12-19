Wildfire burning in Boulder County, near Sunshine Canyon Drive

A wildfire on Monday afternoon has prompted an evacuation order in Boulder County. Evacuations are in place for Pine Brook Hills and the area west of Foothills Community Park. Hikers are also being evacuated from Mount Sanitas.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Department issued an evacuation order around 2:12 p.m.

We have issued emergency an EVACUATION ORDER at 14:12:49 on 12-19-2022 due to Wildfire occurring in the area of 2900 Block of Sunshine Canyon. Click https://t.co/4vuYka1gDv for a map of the affected area and detailed information. pic.twitter.com/nDixXL5EKu — BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) December 19, 2022

Earlier this afternoon, the Boulder County Sheriff's office posted on Twitter that they were responding to a structure fire in the 29-hundred block of Sunshine Canyon Drive. We'll have more information this afternoon as it becomes available. — KUNC Colorado (@KUNC) December 19, 2022

According to the City of Boulder Emergency Notification System at 3:30 an Evacuation Warning has been issued for areas west Boulder between Linden Ave and University Ave due to wildfire. Take the following protective actions: prepare to evacuate. https://t.co/V0Cy0WHPab — KUNC Colorado (@KUNC) December 19, 2022

The Boulder County Fairgrounds is open for large animal evacuation for the #SunshineWildlandFire. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 19, 2022

The #SunshineWilandFire is currently estimated to be 18 acres in size. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 19, 2022

Boulder County Fairgrounds Large Animal Shelter

Boulder Humane Society for Small Animals

FOLLOW: @BoulderOEM #COwx https://t.co/CqwFABsft7 — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 19, 2022