Wildfire burning in Boulder County, near Sunshine Canyon Drive
A wildfire on Monday afternoon has prompted an evacuation order in Boulder County. Evacuations are in place for Pine Brook Hills and the area west of Foothills Community Park. Hikers are also being evacuated from Mount Sanitas.
The Boulder County Sheriff's Department issued an evacuation order around 2:12 p.m.
We have issued emergency an EVACUATION ORDER at 14:12:49 on 12-19-2022 due to Wildfire occurring in the area of 2900 Block of Sunshine Canyon. Click https://t.co/4vuYka1gDv for a map of the affected area and detailed information. pic.twitter.com/nDixXL5EKu— BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) December 19, 2022
KUNC is monitoring the fire and will provide updates as necessary.
Earlier this afternoon, the Boulder County Sheriff's office posted on Twitter that they were responding to a structure fire in the 29-hundred block of Sunshine Canyon Drive. We'll have more information this afternoon as it becomes available.— KUNC Colorado (@KUNC) December 19, 2022
According to the City of Boulder Emergency Notification System at 3:30 an Evacuation Warning has been issued for areas west Boulder between Linden Ave and University Ave due to wildfire. Take the following protective actions: prepare to evacuate. https://t.co/V0Cy0WHPab— KUNC Colorado (@KUNC) December 19, 2022
The Boulder County Fairgrounds is open for large animal evacuation for the #SunshineWildlandFire.— Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 19, 2022
The #SunshineWilandFire is currently estimated to be 18 acres in size.— Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 19, 2022
✅Map of Evacuation Warnings: https://t.co/AI7Mra3GqH— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) December 19, 2022
✅Direct link to newest evacuations: https://t.co/PX8si0q9WS
✅CU Boulder Alerts: https://t.co/c7bGnUtocC
Boulder County Fairgrounds Large Animal Shelter
Boulder Humane Society for Small Animals
FOLLOW: @BoulderOEM #COwx https://t.co/CqwFABsft7
East Boulder Community Center, 5660 Sioux Dr, is opening as the evacuation site at 5:30 p.m. People needing services are encouraged to go there. Large animal evacuation at Boulder County Fairgrounds. Small animal evacuations at Boulder Valley Humane Society. #SunshineWilandFire— Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) December 19, 2022