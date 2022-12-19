© 2022
Listeners to our 91.7 signal may experience outages between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. due to maintenance. Thank you for your patience.
News

Wildfire burning in Boulder County, near Sunshine Canyon Drive

KUNC | By KUNC Staff
Published December 19, 2022 at 4:02 PM MST
KUNC

A wildfire on Monday afternoon has prompted an evacuation order in Boulder County. Evacuations are in place for Pine Brook Hills and the area west of Foothills Community Park. Hikers are also being evacuated from Mount Sanitas.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Department issued an evacuation order around 2:12 p.m.

KUNC is monitoring the fire and will provide updates as necessary.

News WildfiresBoulder County
KUNC Staff
