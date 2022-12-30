Tri-County Health Department will be gone after December 31st

The Tri-County Health Department will discontinue services on December 31st.

After almost 75 years of operation, each county will provide its own public health services.

It all started when Douglas County decided to break from the joint agency in 2021 to protest a mask mandate in schools. Adams county was already serving a large number of residents and wanted to deliver better services. Arapahoe county had no choice but to go its separate way too.

Dr. John Douglas is the current Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department.

"I'm really proud of what Tri-County has done for 75 years," he said. "And I'm encouraged by what I see the new leaders of the new health departments doing to set themselves up for success."

Douglas says the change will help departments really get to know the people they serve. He encourages residents to reach out to their new health departments to learn more about programs and benefits.

The last day of regular business hours is December 30th. To contact the new health departments, you can use the information below: