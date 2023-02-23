© 2023
KUNC is a member of Capitol Coverage, a collaborative public policy reporting project, providing news and analysis to communities across Colorado for more than a decade. Fifteen public radio stations participate in Capitol Coverage from throughout Colorado.

Colorado Democrats unveil plans for sweeping gun reform

KUNC | By Lucas Brady Woods
Published February 23, 2023 at 5:12 PM MST
Senator Tom Sullivan speaks from a podium with an American flag to his right, an individual seated in a wheelchair to his left and numerous others standing on stair steps behind him.
Lucas Brady Woods
/
KUNC
Sen. Tom Sullivan, pictured here at the podium on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, lost his son to a mass shooting at an Aurora movie theater in 2012. He's sponsoring one of the four gun-related bills introduced by Democrats.

Democrats at the State Capitol introduced a package of four bills on Thursday that they say will curb gun violence.

One of the bills would amend Colorado’s red flag laws, also called Extreme Risk Protection Orders or ERPO laws. The bill would expand who can petition for someone’s guns to be removed if they pose a threat. Teachers, doctors and mental health care providers would be included.

Bill sponsor Sen. Tom Sullivan, whose son was killed in the 2012 mass shooting at an Aurora movie theater, says lawmakers have a mandate to address gun violence.

“Maybe something could have been done differently,” Sullivan said, referring to the night his son was killed. “That difference I believe, will save lives. I will never stop in my quest to save the life of another Coloradan from the public health crisis that is gun violence. This bill is just that type of legislation that can help all of us in the work we have been asked to do.”

Another bill in the package would mandate a three day waiting period for all gun purchases. Rep. Judy Amabile is one of the bill’s sponsors, and she says a delay between a gun purchase and acquisition prevented her son from taking his own life.

“It is gonna save people who are in my son’s situation,” Amabile said. “There’s a lot of them, who have a moment when they think 'I can’t handle this anymore,' and they go and get a gun and then they’re dead and there is no coming back from that."

The two other bills would raise the purchasing age for guns from 18 to 21 with some exceptions, and make it easier for victims of gun violence to sue firearms manufacturers.

Republicans say they will oppose the bills because they violate Coloradans' second amendment rights. Republicans don’t have the numbers to vote these bills down, however.

The gun rights group Rocky Mountain Gun Owners says it plans to challenge all of the bills in court.

News Capitol CoverageGun Control
Lucas Brady Woods
I’m the Statehouse Reporter at KUNC, which means I help make sense of the latest developments at the Colorado State Capitol. I cover the legislature, the governor, and government agencies.
