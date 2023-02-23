Colorado Democrats unveil plans for sweeping gun reform

Democrats at the State Capitol introduced a package of four bills on Thursday that they say will curb gun violence.

One of the bills would amend Colorado’s red flag laws, also called Extreme Risk Protection Orders or ERPO laws. The bill would expand who can petition for someone’s guns to be removed if they pose a threat. Teachers, doctors and mental health care providers would be included.

Bill sponsor Sen. Tom Sullivan, whose son was killed in the 2012 mass shooting at an Aurora movie theater, says lawmakers have a mandate to address gun violence.

“Maybe something could have been done differently,” Sullivan said, referring to the night his son was killed. “That difference I believe, will save lives. I will never stop in my quest to save the life of another Coloradan from the public health crisis that is gun violence. This bill is just that type of legislation that can help all of us in the work we have been asked to do.”

Another bill in the package would mandate a three day waiting period for all gun purchases. Rep. Judy Amabile is one of the bill’s sponsors, and she says a delay between a gun purchase and acquisition prevented her son from taking his own life.

“It is gonna save people who are in my son’s situation,” Amabile said. “There’s a lot of them, who have a moment when they think 'I can’t handle this anymore,' and they go and get a gun and then they’re dead and there is no coming back from that."

The two other bills would raise the purchasing age for guns from 18 to 21 with some exceptions, and make it easier for victims of gun violence to sue firearms manufacturers.

Republicans say they will oppose the bills because they violate Coloradans' second amendment rights. Republicans don’t have the numbers to vote these bills down, however.

The gun rights group Rocky Mountain Gun Owners says it plans to challenge all of the bills in court.

