Colorado Music Hall of Fame 2023 Inductees Include Hazel Miller and Big Head Todd and the Monsters

This week, KUNC’s Programming & Operations Manager, Desmond O’Boyle filled in for Nikole Robinson Carroll and spoke with Ron Bostwick from the Colorado Sound about this weekend’s inductees into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame. This year, Hazel Miller and Big Head Todd and the Monsters are being inducted.

Ron discussed a little bit of the history of the Colorado Music Hall of Fame. It was founded in 2011 by promoter and artist manager, Chuck Morris.

“He was around the country and saw that other places had their own Music Hall of Fames, and he was very familiar with the history of music in Colorado and just thought that Colorado should have its own Hall of Fame," said Bostwick. “And he got together a handful of business leaders and people in the music world in Colorado and really kind of started the push towards making it happen.” After discussing the idea with colleagues for a few months, he helped form a non-profit entity, the Colorado Music Hall of Fame.

Ron has experienced a unique connection to the Colorado Music Hall of Fame over the years. He was the stage manager for 6-7 induction ceremonies including at the Glenn Miller Ballroom, Boulder Theater, and Paramount Theater.

“Even doing the 2017 induction ceremony at Fiddler's Green for Caribou Ranch and Joe Walsh and Barnstorm and Dan Fogelberg and Bill Simsek. It was really an honor to be part of all of those.”

Not all the past inductees are people. Some are entities, locations, or businesses. For example, in 2011, Red Rocks Amphitheater was inducted into the Colorado Music Hall of Fame. Radio stations KIMN Radio and KBCO Radio have also been inducted.

“You know, we think of Hall of Fames as people," said Bostwick, but the nice thing about the Colorado Music Hall of Fame is that it really understands that there are sort of non-human elements that has made the music in this state so unique.”

As far as what attendees can expect this year? Well, Ron says this year will be special for the local Colorado connections the inductees share.

“Hazel [Miller] has been a part of the band, you know, on and off for a very long time," said Bostwick. "She was there decades ago as a backup singer, and she has had her own career and has her own right to be in the hall. But the great thing about Big Head Todd and the Monsters - they went to Columbine High School right down the street. So Red Rocks is sort of like their home, their home venue. They've played it many, many times."

Big Head Todd and The Monsters and Hazel Miller’s Induction into Colorado Music Hall of Fame is Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

