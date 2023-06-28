Topgolf's bid in Timnath is effectively over after voters pass fence limits

It looks like a bogey for Topgolf in Timnath.

On Tuesday, voters in Timnath approved changes to the town's charter that prohibit any permanent fence height over 65 feet. That spells the end of a proposed Topgolf venue in the Ladera development project.

"I think the message is pretty clear that the citizens of Timnath want our comprehensive plan to be followed along with existing land use codes," said Bill Jankins. He's a spokesperson with Guide our Growth, the group that led the effort to get the citizen initiative on the ballot. "We want to see thoughtful commercial and residential development in town," he said.

Jankins and other Timnath residents were concerned about how a Topgolf venue would impact local bird populations. Great blue herons and eagles use the area for nesting. Earlier this year Colorado Parks and Wildlife said it was "very concerned" about the project's potential negative impacts to wildlife.

Locals were also worried about the light pollution, noise, and traffic congestion that would come with the project.

Developers behind the Topgolf project had previously said they would reassess their plan if voters passed the initiative. According to The Coloradoan, the Ladera team put out a statement after election results were in saying they "will abide by the vote and proceed with developing this unique project."

Jankins was encouraged by the voter turnout and thinks it says something about the Timnath community.

"Moving forward, I do believe that developers will be more thoughtful about what they propose with those sites and hopefully, we will have a great partnership with the developers of Ladera," he said.

There were 3,347 total ballots cast in Tuesday's special election. The initiative passed 2,321 to 1,026. About 55% of Timnath's registered voters participated.

