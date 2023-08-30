Housing and cost-of-living remain top concerns for Coloradans, in new survey

Since 2019, The Colorado Health Foundation has polled Coloradans on a range of issues impacting health and wellbeing in its annual PULSE survey . This year, as communities and state officials debate housing solutions , rising inflation and housing affordability topped the list of resident’s most urgent concerns. Several additional concerns rise to the level of very serious for the majority of Coloradans, particularly around behavioral health and violence.

“There is also substantial concern about issues including mental health, drug overdoses, crime and gun violence,” researcher Dave Metz said in a briefing last week. “Each of those is an issue where a solid majority of Coloradans, at least three in five, rated as a very serious problem.”

Here are five takeaways from the survey:

