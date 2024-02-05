KUNC launches 2024 election initiative driven by local, community-centered reporting

KUNC will deepen its engagement with communities across Northern Colorado this year by partnering with other public radio stations across the country through an initiative called America Amplified Election 2024.

Specifically, KUNC will use robust community engagement to drive its non-partisan coverage of the 2024 elections and help Northern Colorado residents - especially first-time and young voters - participate in the democratic process in an informed and practical way. Our reporting on candidates, issues and political races will be informed by the concerns and needs of our communities. We will be transparent about our reporting process to help our listeners and readers rely on our coverage, which is always fact-based, clearly sourced and balanced.

This is where you come in. Are you a first-time or young voter, looking for basic election information? Or, if you’ve voted in the past, what issues interest you most? No matter where you fall on this spectrum, we want to hear from you throughout this election cycle.

There are two ways to participate: send us a question or answer a question.

Starting with the Presidential Primary that’s happening on March 5, what issues do you hope your candidate will focus on and why? Send your answer - along with your name, age and where you live - to Elections@KUNC.org and a reporter may follow up with you.

Or, do you want information about Colorado’s Presidential Primary? Send us a question using the Hearken form below.

American Amplified Election 2024 is an initiative to support community engagement journalism in traditionally underserved areas, hosted by WFYI in Indianapolis and funded by a grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. The initiative builds on a 2022 project to help public media stations provide critical information about voting during the midterm elections. America Amplified’s goal is to create and share models of successful community engagement to inform and strengthen future local, regional and national journalism.

America Amplified prioritizes meaningful in-person and online engagement in order to build trust, expand audiences and deepen the impact of public media journalism. In 2024, KUNC will use community engagement journalism practices to combat the spread of misinformation and distrust in media while also sharing audience-focused resources on voting information.

Through this initiative, KUNC aims to put people, not preconceived ideas, at the center of its reporting process. The station will receive training and coaching to map an effective strategy for serving their community, using the Hearken platform to discover what information their broader communities need to confidently participate in the 2024 general election.

Editor’s note: In responding to questions from our audience and community generated by the Hearken platform, KUNC will be using an Election Information Portal, developed by America Amplified in partnership with a data and analytics company. This tool uses generative AI to gather verified information from state election offices to respond to questions posed by their audience and community. Responses will be drafted using, in part, the information gathered by the GAI tool. They will be edited, revised and verified by American Ampilfied and newsroom staff.