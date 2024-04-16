42 ways to celebrate Earth Day in Northern Colorado

It turns out Coloradans love an excuse to get outdoors in the name of our favorite planet—and if you identify with that, we've got an exhaustive list of happenings around Northern Colorado to suit just about every interest and ensure you have the happiest of Earth Days this year. Whether you've got old batteries to recycle or want to hit the trails with other volunteers during a cleanup event, we're positive there's something here for you. Check out the events below to find out how you can make your life a little bit greener this season!

Festivals

Celebrate Earth Day at Sandstone Ranch

Participate in nature activities, learn about Longmont’s history and explore local trails.

Where: Sandstone Ranch Visitors & Learning Center, 3001 Sandstone Drive, Longmont

When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: $4 per person or $9 per family

10th Annual Longmont Earth Day Celebration

This “Planet vs. Plastic”-themed event will include baby goats, a raptor show, an all-ages bike ride, and a sustainable fashion show.

Where: Timberline PK-8 School, 233 E Mountain View Ave, Longmont

When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Cost: Free

14th annual Earth Day Fort Collins

This community event will include informational displays, kids activities and a farmers market.

Where: Civic Center Park, Fort Collins

When: Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Earth Week Kick-off

Shop around for sustainable products and participate in a meet-and-greet with local artists.

Where: Estes Village, 106 A W Elkhorn Ave, Estes Park

When: Saturday, April 20, 4 to 7 p.m.

Cost: Free

Earth Day Festival 2024

Join the Colorado State University community to celebrate with live music, exhibits, and several environmentally-focused workshops focused on everything from rain barrels to bees.

Where: Lory Student Center West Lawn, 1101 Center Ave Mall, Fort Collins

When: Monday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: N/A

LINC’s Earth Day Celebration

Stop by for a day full of storytimes, crafts, games and education at the library.

Where: LINC Library Innovation Center, 501 8th Ave,Greeley

When: Monday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Earth Day Party

Head to Meow Wolf Denver for a celebration to include “special sights, sounds and activities.”

Where: Meow Wolf Convergence Station, 1338 1st St, Denver

When: Monday, April 22, doors open 12 p.m.

Cost: $40 local resident, $50 general

Earth Day

If your pooches need some Earth Day action, check them in at this doggy daycare for some outdoor play, nature documentaries and even…a puppy pajama fest?

Where: Dogtopia of Fort Collins, 2101 S College Avenue, Fort Collins

When: Monday, April 22, all day

Cost: Daily rate of $42

Earth Day, Every Day Celebration

Shop for sustainable goods, take the kids to a nature-themed concert and check out raptors at this family-friendly celebration.

Where: Bob L. Burger Recreation Center, 111 W Baseline Rd, Lafayette

When: Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Earth Day Fair and Film

Want to test drive an electric car? Try it out, plus a slew of other activities and a showing of the film Common Ground.

Where: Unitarian Universalist Church of Greeley, 929 15th Street, Greeley

When: Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (fair), 2 p.m. (film)

Cost: Free

Live From Planet Earth

Learn, sing and make art at this Earth Day advocacy event.

Where: Sanitas Brewing Company, 3550 Frontier Ave Ste A, Boulder

When: Sunday, April 28, 3 to 9 p.m.

Cost: Free

Kids & Teens

Earth Day Storytime

Children can read, sing and make crafts focused on treating the earth with kindness.

Where: Boulder Public Library Meadows Branch, 4800 Baseline Rd, Boulder

When: Thursday, April 18, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.

Cost: Free

Upcycled Art Workshop

Kids 7-14 are invited to make a creative coaster or crafted flower or snowflake out of magazines and paper towel tubes in an effort to create art from recycled materials.

Where: Windsor Art & Heritage Center, 116 5th St, Windsor

When: Saturday, April 20, 1 to 2:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Earth Day Kids’ Concert and Celebration

Dance around during a live concert, then participate in themed activities and even try out a skateboard.

Where: Bohn Park, South St Vrain Creek, 4th Ave, Lyons

When: Sunday, April 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Bounce Empire Earth Day

Participate in hands-on activities and bounce around in honor of Earth Day.

Where: Bounce Empire, 1380 South Public Road, Lafayette

When: Monday, April 22, 10 a.m.

Cost: $29

Connecting Youth and Green Business Mentors in Boulder County

Sustainably-oriented business leaders will provide short presentations and offer local youth opportunities to connect.

Where: Lafayette Public Library, 775 W. Baseline Road, Lafayette

When: Wednesday, April 24, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: N/A

Educational

Earth Day Celebration of Ecotourism

Come learn about ecotourism and sustainable travel at this open house.

Where: Global Village Museum, 200 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins

When: Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Climate Initiatives, Community Conversation

Learn about Boulder’s climate projects, hear from city staff and engage in a Q&A.

Where: Growing Gardens, 1630 Hawthorn Ave, Boulder

When: Wednesday, April 24, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Water is Finite, A Symposium

Learn about various angles on water amid climate change during a series of presentations.

Where: Estes Valley Community Center, 660 Community Drive, Estes Park

When: Saturday, April 27, 12:30 to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Art & Film

Earth Day Screening of Common Ground

Watch a new documentary about issues with the modern food system and join in a discussion about climate action and how to get involved.

Where: eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder

When: Saturday, April 21, 5 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

The Lorax (2012) Earth Day Showing

Head to the cinema to watch a Dr. Seuss classic about the importance of protecting the environment.

Where: The Lyric Cinema, 1209 N College Ave, Fort Collins

When: Monday, April 22, 6 to 8 p.m.

Cost: $8

Stories Behind the Stars: Looking Up From Earth

Learn how a nature photographer approaches night sky shoots.

Where: Estes Park Memorial Observatory, 1699 Manford Ave, Estes Park

When: Monday, April 22, 6 p.m.

Cost: Free

Earth Day Documentary Film: 'Fracking the System'

Watch a new documentary about climate justice activism in Colorado, followed by a Q&A with the director and local activists.

Where: The Kress Theater, 817 8th Avenue, Greeley

When: Monday, April 22, 7 to 9 p.m.

Cost: $10

Student-led Environmental Film Festival

View short films from local students, to be ranked by judges afterward.

Where: Estes Park High School Auditorium, 1600 Manford Ave, Estes Park

When: Thursday, April 25, 5 to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Documentary Film Screening + Q&A: Fracking the System

Watch a new documentary about climate justice activism in Colorado, followed by a Q&A with the director and local activists.

Where: Community United Church of Christ, 2650 Table Mesa Blvd., Boulder

When: Thursday, April 25, 6:30 to 9 p.m.

Cost: $10

Estes Park Environmental Film Festival

View films focused on sustainability during this two-day event.

Where: Historic Park Theatre, 130 Moraine Ave, Estes Park

When: Friday, April 26 2 to 8 p.m. & Saturday, April 27 2 to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Starting at $35

Get Outdoors

National Park Week Fee-Free Day

All national park entrances are free, including at Rocky Mountain National Park. Stop by the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center to decorate a tree cookie and learn more about the park’s animals and plants.

Where: Beaver Meadows Visitor Center, 1000 US-36, Estes Park

When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Earth Day Race

Take a jog in the name of the planet, from a kids 1 mile race to a 15k long haul.

Where: 2725 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland

When: Saturday, April 20, 7:30 to 10 a.m.

Cost: Prices vary by race.

Nature Journaling Activities

Join other aspiring nature writers to capture the sights and sounds around you with your pen.

Where: The Shack at Waneka Lake and Greenlee Wildlife Preserve, 1660 Baseline Rd, Lafayette

When: Saturday, April 21, 1 to 3 p.m.

Cost: N/A

Every Day is Earth Day: A Biodiversity Hike

Learn about local ecosystems on a short guided hike.

Where: South Boulder Creek Trailhead, Thomas Ln., Boulder

When: Saturday, April 21, 3 to 5 p.m.

Cost: N/A

Cleanups & Tree Planting

Tree Campus Arbor Day Planting

Join students and community members to plant trees together.

Where: Corner of College Ave. & University Ave, Colorado State University, Fort Collins

When: Friday, April 19, 12 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: N/A

Earth Day Cleanup

Don your boots for a cleanup at the High Plains Environmental Center.

Where: High Plains Environmental Center, 2698 Bluestem Willow Drive, Loveland

When: Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: Free

Earth Week Tree Plantings

Help plant trees while enjoying live music.

Where: Metacarbon Farm, 4640 Hygiene Rd, Longmont

When: Saturday, April 20 & 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

Earth Day Cleanup

Join the local climbing community to help tidy up Flagstaff Mountain–and there’s a gear raffle afterward.

Where: Crown Rock Trailhead, 210 Flagstaff Road, Boulder

When: Saturday, April 21, 8 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Earth Day Love Our Trail Pick Up!

Come along for a trail cleanup on the Spring Creek Bike Trail, plus get discounts on food after.

Where: Snack Attack! Specialty Sandwiches & Brews, 120 West Stuart Street, Fort Collins

When: Saturday, April 21, 9:45 to 11 a.m.

Cost: Free

Gustav Swanson Natural Area Clean-Up

Join this cleanup, and maybe spot some wildlife while you’re at it!

Where: Gustav Swanson Natural Area, Fort Collins

When: Monday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: Free

Downtown Spring Cleanup Event/Earth Day!

Get ready for a community cleanup at Centennial Park.

Where: Centennial Park, 3815 Harrison Ave, Wellington

When: Monday, April 22, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Cost: Free

Community Clean-up

Help clean up around town with other volunteers.

Where: Estes Park Visitor Center, 500 Big Thompson Ave, Estes Park

When: Saturday, April 27, 9 a.m.

Cost: N/A

Recycling & Swaps

Community Battery Recycling Collection

Recycle small residential batteries at this collection event.

Where: Estes Valley Library, 335 E Elkhorn Ave, Estes Park

When: Wednesday, April 17 at 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cost: Free

E-Waste & Sneaker Collection and Compost Giveaway

Recycle your old electronics and tennis shoes, plus grab some CSU compost for your own garden!

Where: Moby Arena Parking Lot, 951 W. Plum Street, Fort Collins

When: Friday, April 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Cost: N/A

Sustainable Swap Series

On Sundays through the end of April, come by to swap items based on a rotating theme! Upcoming themes include a plant swap and a book swap.

Where: New Belgium Brewing Company, 500 Linden Street, Fort Collins

When: Sundays, April 21 & 28, 12 to 5 p.m.

Cost: Free

Tree Seedling Giveaway

Come by to pick up your own tree seedling to plant in your community.

Where: McGuckin Hardware, 2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder

When: Saturday, April 27, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Cost: Free