42 ways to celebrate Earth Day in Northern Colorado
It turns out Coloradans love an excuse to get outdoors in the name of our favorite planet—and if you identify with that, we've got an exhaustive list of happenings around Northern Colorado to suit just about every interest and ensure you have the happiest of Earth Days this year. Whether you've got old batteries to recycle or want to hit the trails with other volunteers during a cleanup event, we're positive there's something here for you. Check out the events below to find out how you can make your life a little bit greener this season!
Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.
Festivals
Celebrate Earth Day at Sandstone Ranch
Participate in nature activities, learn about Longmont’s history and explore local trails.
Where: Sandstone Ranch Visitors & Learning Center, 3001 Sandstone Drive, Longmont
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: $4 per person or $9 per family
10th Annual Longmont Earth Day Celebration
This “Planet vs. Plastic”-themed event will include baby goats, a raptor show, an all-ages bike ride, and a sustainable fashion show.
Where: Timberline PK-8 School, 233 E Mountain View Ave, Longmont
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Cost: Free
14th annual Earth Day Fort Collins
This community event will include informational displays, kids activities and a farmers market.
Where: Civic Center Park, Fort Collins
When: Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Earth Week Kick-off
Shop around for sustainable products and participate in a meet-and-greet with local artists.
Where: Estes Village, 106 A W Elkhorn Ave, Estes Park
When: Saturday, April 20, 4 to 7 p.m.
Cost: Free
Earth Day Festival 2024
Join the Colorado State University community to celebrate with live music, exhibits, and several environmentally-focused workshops focused on everything from rain barrels to bees.
Where: Lory Student Center West Lawn, 1101 Center Ave Mall, Fort Collins
When: Monday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: N/A
LINC’s Earth Day Celebration
Stop by for a day full of storytimes, crafts, games and education at the library.
Where: LINC Library Innovation Center, 501 8th Ave,Greeley
When: Monday, April 22, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Earth Day Party
Head to Meow Wolf Denver for a celebration to include “special sights, sounds and activities.”
Where: Meow Wolf Convergence Station, 1338 1st St, Denver
When: Monday, April 22, doors open 12 p.m.
Cost: $40 local resident, $50 general
Earth Day
If your pooches need some Earth Day action, check them in at this doggy daycare for some outdoor play, nature documentaries and even…a puppy pajama fest?
Where: Dogtopia of Fort Collins, 2101 S College Avenue, Fort Collins
When: Monday, April 22, all day
Cost: Daily rate of $42
Earth Day, Every Day Celebration
Shop for sustainable goods, take the kids to a nature-themed concert and check out raptors at this family-friendly celebration.
Where: Bob L. Burger Recreation Center, 111 W Baseline Rd, Lafayette
When: Saturday, April 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Earth Day Fair and Film
Want to test drive an electric car? Try it out, plus a slew of other activities and a showing of the film Common Ground.
Where: Unitarian Universalist Church of Greeley, 929 15th Street, Greeley
When: Saturday, April 27, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (fair), 2 p.m. (film)
Cost: Free
Live From Planet Earth
Learn, sing and make art at this Earth Day advocacy event.
Where: Sanitas Brewing Company, 3550 Frontier Ave Ste A, Boulder
When: Sunday, April 28, 3 to 9 p.m.
Cost: Free
Kids & Teens
Earth Day Storytime
Children can read, sing and make crafts focused on treating the earth with kindness.
Where: Boulder Public Library Meadows Branch, 4800 Baseline Rd, Boulder
When: Thursday, April 18, 10:15 to 10:45 a.m.
Cost: Free
Upcycled Art Workshop
Kids 7-14 are invited to make a creative coaster or crafted flower or snowflake out of magazines and paper towel tubes in an effort to create art from recycled materials.
Where: Windsor Art & Heritage Center, 116 5th St, Windsor
When: Saturday, April 20, 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Earth Day Kids’ Concert and Celebration
Dance around during a live concert, then participate in themed activities and even try out a skateboard.
Where: Bohn Park, South St Vrain Creek, 4th Ave, Lyons
When: Sunday, April 21, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Bounce Empire Earth Day
Participate in hands-on activities and bounce around in honor of Earth Day.
Where: Bounce Empire, 1380 South Public Road, Lafayette
When: Monday, April 22, 10 a.m.
Cost: $29
Connecting Youth and Green Business Mentors in Boulder County
Sustainably-oriented business leaders will provide short presentations and offer local youth opportunities to connect.
Where: Lafayette Public Library, 775 W. Baseline Road, Lafayette
When: Wednesday, April 24, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: N/A
Educational
Earth Day Celebration of Ecotourism
Come learn about ecotourism and sustainable travel at this open house.
Where: Global Village Museum, 200 West Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins
When: Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Climate Initiatives, Community Conversation
Learn about Boulder’s climate projects, hear from city staff and engage in a Q&A.
Where: Growing Gardens, 1630 Hawthorn Ave, Boulder
When: Wednesday, April 24, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Water is Finite, A Symposium
Learn about various angles on water amid climate change during a series of presentations.
Where: Estes Valley Community Center, 660 Community Drive, Estes Park
When: Saturday, April 27, 12:30 to 4 p.m.
Cost: Free
Art & Film
Earth Day Screening of Common Ground
Watch a new documentary about issues with the modern food system and join in a discussion about climate action and how to get involved.
Where: eTown Hall, 1535 Spruce St., Boulder
When: Saturday, April 21, 5 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
The Lorax (2012) Earth Day Showing
Head to the cinema to watch a Dr. Seuss classic about the importance of protecting the environment.
Where: The Lyric Cinema, 1209 N College Ave, Fort Collins
When: Monday, April 22, 6 to 8 p.m.
Cost: $8
Stories Behind the Stars: Looking Up From Earth
Learn how a nature photographer approaches night sky shoots.
Where: Estes Park Memorial Observatory, 1699 Manford Ave, Estes Park
When: Monday, April 22, 6 p.m.
Cost: Free
Earth Day Documentary Film: 'Fracking the System'
Watch a new documentary about climate justice activism in Colorado, followed by a Q&A with the director and local activists.
Where: The Kress Theater, 817 8th Avenue, Greeley
When: Monday, April 22, 7 to 9 p.m.
Cost: $10
Student-led Environmental Film Festival
View short films from local students, to be ranked by judges afterward.
Where: Estes Park High School Auditorium, 1600 Manford Ave, Estes Park
When: Thursday, April 25, 5 to 8 p.m.
Cost: Free
Documentary Film Screening + Q&A: Fracking the System
Watch a new documentary about climate justice activism in Colorado, followed by a Q&A with the director and local activists.
Where: Community United Church of Christ, 2650 Table Mesa Blvd., Boulder
When: Thursday, April 25, 6:30 to 9 p.m.
Cost: $10
Estes Park Environmental Film Festival
View films focused on sustainability during this two-day event.
Where: Historic Park Theatre, 130 Moraine Ave, Estes Park
When: Friday, April 26 2 to 8 p.m. & Saturday, April 27 2 to 7:30 p.m.
Cost: Starting at $35
Get Outdoors
National Park Week Fee-Free Day
All national park entrances are free, including at Rocky Mountain National Park. Stop by the Beaver Meadows Visitor Center to decorate a tree cookie and learn more about the park’s animals and plants.
Where: Beaver Meadows Visitor Center, 1000 US-36, Estes Park
When: Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Earth Day Race
Take a jog in the name of the planet, from a kids 1 mile race to a 15k long haul.
Where: 2725 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland
When: Saturday, April 20, 7:30 to 10 a.m.
Cost: Prices vary by race.
Nature Journaling Activities
Join other aspiring nature writers to capture the sights and sounds around you with your pen.
Where: The Shack at Waneka Lake and Greenlee Wildlife Preserve, 1660 Baseline Rd, Lafayette
When: Saturday, April 21, 1 to 3 p.m.
Cost: N/A
Every Day is Earth Day: A Biodiversity Hike
Learn about local ecosystems on a short guided hike.
Where: South Boulder Creek Trailhead, Thomas Ln., Boulder
When: Saturday, April 21, 3 to 5 p.m.
Cost: N/A
Cleanups & Tree Planting
Tree Campus Arbor Day Planting
Join students and community members to plant trees together.
Where: Corner of College Ave. & University Ave, Colorado State University, Fort Collins
When: Friday, April 19, 12 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: N/A
Earth Day Cleanup
Don your boots for a cleanup at the High Plains Environmental Center.
Where: High Plains Environmental Center, 2698 Bluestem Willow Drive, Loveland
When: Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: Free
Earth Week Tree Plantings
Help plant trees while enjoying live music.
Where: Metacarbon Farm, 4640 Hygiene Rd, Longmont
When: Saturday, April 20 & 27, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
Earth Day Cleanup
Join the local climbing community to help tidy up Flagstaff Mountain–and there’s a gear raffle afterward.
Where: Crown Rock Trailhead, 210 Flagstaff Road, Boulder
When: Saturday, April 21, 8 to 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Earth Day Love Our Trail Pick Up!
Come along for a trail cleanup on the Spring Creek Bike Trail, plus get discounts on food after.
Where: Snack Attack! Specialty Sandwiches & Brews, 120 West Stuart Street, Fort Collins
When: Saturday, April 21, 9:45 to 11 a.m.
Cost: Free
Gustav Swanson Natural Area Clean-Up
Join this cleanup, and maybe spot some wildlife while you’re at it!
Where: Gustav Swanson Natural Area, Fort Collins
When: Monday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: Free
Downtown Spring Cleanup Event/Earth Day!
Get ready for a community cleanup at Centennial Park.
Where: Centennial Park, 3815 Harrison Ave, Wellington
When: Monday, April 22, 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Cost: Free
Community Clean-up
Help clean up around town with other volunteers.
Where: Estes Park Visitor Center, 500 Big Thompson Ave, Estes Park
When: Saturday, April 27, 9 a.m.
Cost: N/A
Recycling & Swaps
Community Battery Recycling Collection
Recycle small residential batteries at this collection event.
Where: Estes Valley Library, 335 E Elkhorn Ave, Estes Park
When: Wednesday, April 17 at 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Cost: Free
E-Waste & Sneaker Collection and Compost Giveaway
Recycle your old electronics and tennis shoes, plus grab some CSU compost for your own garden!
Where: Moby Arena Parking Lot, 951 W. Plum Street, Fort Collins
When: Friday, April 19, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Cost: N/A
Sustainable Swap Series
On Sundays through the end of April, come by to swap items based on a rotating theme! Upcoming themes include a plant swap and a book swap.
Where: New Belgium Brewing Company, 500 Linden Street, Fort Collins
When: Sundays, April 21 & 28, 12 to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
Tree Seedling Giveaway
Come by to pick up your own tree seedling to plant in your community.
Where: McGuckin Hardware, 2525 Arapahoe Avenue, Boulder
When: Saturday, April 27, 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Cost: Free