KUNC partners with Front Range Community College student newspaper to focus on voter-centered election coverage

KUNC is excited to launch a partnership with Front Range Community College's student newspaper, The Front Page, to provide robust community engagement to drive our non-partisan coverage of the 2024 elections. This partnership is also a part of a larger national effort that KUNC has joined with America Amplified to focus on engaging our community in voter-centered conversations throughout the election year.

A primary goal for the collaboration is to increase election engagement among the Front Range community, particularly among young and first-time voters. The Front Page journalists have already begun engaging the FRCC student body in conversations regarding plans to vote this November. Responses about voting plans ranged from “unfortunately” to "no" to “hell yeah.”

FRCC Larimer campus student government president, Jacky Sticca, told The Front Page, “I can't say whether or not my vote will have an impact, but as long as I have the right to participate in the system, I will continue to act on that right.” This response was starkly in contrast to another student on campus who shared, “My opinion does not matter in this country.”

When approached, many students expressed a pretty neutral stance on voting and floated in a middle ground of uncertainty.

A lack of information on candidates or policies seems to be keeping some students from voting confidently. Kyle Ortiz, a student kept busy by work and school was unaware a primary election was coming up. "I’ve been kind of outta the loop with news,” said Ortiz.

Content Warning: Some of the opinions expressed in this video includes strong or colorful language.

Though many students said they will vote, few expressed extremely enthusiastic excitement about the upcoming election.

On the Westminster campus, Jorge Estrada said, as far as voting being a civic duty or wanting their voice to be heard, that “I think it’s a little bit of both.”

“I haven’t really paid too much attention to what they have to offer, so I still have to do my research and stuff on that to make a good decision,” said Estrada. “It’s like my first year that I’m able to [vote].”

Some Westminster students interviewed by The Front Page said they did not plan to vote, and many of these students were not willing to answer on the subject of voting when asked.

