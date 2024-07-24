Boulder County officials working to contain coal fire that's been burning for over a century

The City of Boulder is taking action to address a coal fire that has been burning for more than a century under the Marshall Mesa trailhead. This fire came under scrutiny after the Marshall Fire, and while investigators found it unlikely to have caused the blaze, they couldn’t completely rule it out.

Starting this fall, all smoldering coal and any coal that could ignite in the future will be excavated, extinguished and reburied at the intersection of highways 170 and 93. Then the trailhead and parking lot will be renovated and expanded, and a 20,000-gallon cistern installed to improve fire resilience for nearby homes.

The Board of County Commissioners granted the city permission earlier this month to do the project. Though the land is owned by the City of Boulder, it is technically in unincorporated Boulder County, and the impacts will be substantial. The mitigation project is expected to take three to four months. The expanded trailhead and parking lot, which will increase from 46 spaces to 76, is slated for completion by fall 2025. The project is a collaboration between the city’s Open Space and Mountain Parks Department, Mountain View Fire Protection District and Colorado’s Department of Natural Resources Division of Reclamation, Mining and Safety.

This isn’t the first attempt to address the coal fire under Marshall Mesa. In 2005, a vent caused surface temperatures of 375 degrees, igniting nearby vegetation. In response, the Colorado mine safety division covered the vents with hundreds of tons of aggregate. Officials said this was never meant to be a permanent solution.

A decade later, the state tried to cut off the coal’s oxygen supply with a surface seal. Now, with funding from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, there are resources to extinguish the mine fire.

“This is an attempt to completely excavate and extinguish all areas where we’ve seen previous fire activity, and where there’s additional coal that’s unburned,” said Jeff Graves, a program manager with the mine safety division.

“It’s in an area that has high risk to infrastructure, and is one of those fires that’s relatively easy to attack and hopefully extinguish,” Graves added.

Colorado has around 40 underground coal fires. Tara Tafi, a mine reclamation manager with the mine safety division, said the fires could have started from miners' practices in the 1800s, such as smoking or lighting fires underground for warmth. "This was long before safety standards," Tafi said. Lightning strikes, wildfires and spontaneous combustion can also ignite shallow coal seams. Regardless of how the coal under Marshall Mesa started burning, it will require excavation to extinguish.

Excavators will dig 30 feet to the bottom of the coal seam in sections, bringing smoldering coal to the surface to be extinguished before being put back in the ground. No material will be moved offsite. An estimated 364,000 cubic yards of earth will be disturbed. Once the Marshall Mesa coal fire is extinguished, Boulder County will have no underground coal fires, as the Department of Natural Resources recently completed a similar project near the intersection of Cherryvale and Marshall roads.

Graves said community concern following the 2021 Marshall Fire is another reason to address the Marshall Mesa coal fire. The fire destroyed more than a thousand homes and upended thousands of lives. An investigation by the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney’s Office determined one of the Marshall Fire’s ignitions was likely caused by an unmoored Xcel Energy power line near the Marshall Mesa trailhead. Yet, investigators couldn’t entirely rule out the underground coal fire, something Xcel is leaning on in its legal defense.

Effect of the uderground coal fire can be seen on snow at Marshall Mesa, circled in blue. Courtesy of Colorado Department of Natural Resources Xcel faces a barrage of lawsuits for its alleged ignition of one of two fires that became the Marshall Fire, a claim it denies. In one of its legal filings, “Amended Designation of Non-Parties at Fault,” Xcel instead implicates several other entities, including the City of Boulder, for allegedly failing to mitigate the known risk in the coal seam under the Marshall Trailhead.

“The City of Boulder and its agents/representatives were wholly or partially at fault for the injuries and damages claimed by plaintiffs [against Xcel], and the comparative fault of the City of Boulder should be considered by a jury,” the amended designation reads.

At the July county commissioners meeting approving the mitigation project, the commissioners attached a few caveats to their approval, the most noteworthy regarding a cistern to be installed as part of the project. The 20,000-gallon, $200,000 firefighting cistern will provide water for the Mountain View Fire Protection District. Mountain View is paying for and will maintain the cistern.

Commissioner Claire Levy asked that the cistern always be filled as a requirement for project approval, after several residents voiced a similar request during public comment.

Megan Monroe, a Marshall Fire survivor who lost her home near Marshall Mesa, spoke at the meeting, highlighting the need for a filled cistern on the property. She said if there had been one on Dec. 30, 2021, when the fire ignited, things might have been different. Two smaller cisterns were located near the site but were nonfunctional at the time of the fire, according to fire officials.

“The lack of emergency water, I will always feel, could have prevented this from blowing into the disaster that it was,” Monroe said.

Brian Fuentes, another Marshall survivor, also spoke in favor of a full cistern, saying, “The towns of Superior and Louisville could probably sleep better at night knowing this [the Marshall Fire] would never happen again.”

Yet fire officials are wary of the idea that any step, like a cistern, could prevent a wildfire like Marshall, which was spread by hurricane-force winds of up to 100 miles per hour.

“Nature can always provide a circumstance where it will outdo any response plan,” said Jeff Webb, a deputy chief with Mountain View Fire Rescue. “Maybe you can plan for handling a fire in 30-mile-an-hour winds, or handle a fire in 50-mile-an-hour winds. But nature will always find a way to beat us.”

Webb explained that the Marshall Mesa cistern could be used to fight a slower-moving wildfire that started farther west, allowing firefighters to set up to stop it. But the cistern’s main benefactors will likely be people affected by more stagnant fires. “Cisterns are great for fires that are occurring in one place,” he said. “A house fire is where a cistern really comes into play.”

Even if there had been a filled cistern at the Marshall Mesa trailhead on the day of the Marshall Fire, Webb said it wouldn’t have made a difference. Because of the fierce winds, by the time firefighters were able to tap the cistern, the fire would have been a half-mile downrange.

Design for the new trailhead at Marshall Mesa. Courtesy of City of Boulder “There is always a condition in nature that can overrun whatever water source you have,” Webb said. “If [a fire] is moving in a 100-mile-an-hour wind, no amount of planning can deal with that sort of thing.”

The commissioners’ approval of the coal remediation and trailhead update included several other conditions: consideration of the threatened Preble’s Meadow Jumping Mouse, caution around unearthing hot material on days with Red Flag Warnings, and a protected crosswalk from the RTD parking lot to the future trailhead. Commissioner Ashley Stolzmann also asked that the city contact Xcel Energy to explore the possibility of undergrounding nearby power lines while the area is disturbed, a solution outlined in the utility’s recent wildfire mitigation plan.

“I was wanting a ‘best efforts’ statement that’s not completely binding – that the city use best efforts to coordinate with Xcel on undergrounding their line,” Stolzmann said.

While the project is underway, residents will not be able to access the Marshall Mesa trail system from the intersection of Highway 93 and Marshall Road. Alternative access points include the Community Ditch Trail starting from Doudy Draw Trailhead; Greenbelt Plateau Trail starting from Greenbelt Plateau Trailhead or Flatirons Vista Trailhead; Mayhoffer-Singletree Trail starting from 66th Street; the Marshall Valley Trail off Marshall Road; and the Coalton Trail starting from Boulder County Parks & Open Space’s Coalton Trailhead.

Speaking at the commissioners’ meeting, Wendy Sweet, executive director of the Boulder Mountainbike Alliance, asked commissioners to develop another access point closer to the closed trailhead to keep cyclists from riding long distances on highways to get on trails. She specifically cited youth groups like Boulder’s high school mountain bike teams and Boulder Junior Cycling that often bike from town to the mesa.

“I urge you to look at a space somewhere very near that Marshall Road intersection and the RTD lot to add a safe crosswalk during the project that leads directly to a trail, so we don’t have kids cycling on 170 to access Mayhoffer-Singletree or any of the farther trailheads,” Sweet said.

Tim Drugan is a reporter for the Boulder Reporting Lab. His work frequently appears on-air at KUNC 91.5 FM and online at KUNC.org. Contact Tim at tim@boulderreportinglab.org.