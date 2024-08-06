Larimer County and Eagles hockey owner are at odds over the collapse of an arena deal

In late July, Larimer County officials said they were surprised and disappointed to learn through media reports that Martin Lind, whose company owns the Colorado Eagles minor-league hockey team, is in talks with the City of Greeley about moving the team there — even though the county’s purchasing office in May had terminated negotiations with Lind’s company.

The Eagles play at Blue Arena at The Ranch Events Complex, a county-owned facility east of Loveland. Lind’s Ranch Development Partners had responded to the county’s request for proposals to build a new, larger arena for the team, and on Feb. 20, it was informed that pending negotiations, it had been selected as developer and operator of a new event arena and youth sports training center at the Ranch as part of a public-private partnership.

However, a document signed May 14 by Heather MacMillan, manager of Larimer County’s purchasing division, and obtained late Wednesday by BizWest, informed Lind that “Larimer County terminates further negotiations with your firm. Larimer County appreciates RDP’s collaboration regarding the negotiations. However, our teams were not successful in negotiating mutually agreeable terms and conditions consistent with the RFP, and the award is hereby rescinded.”

Conor McGrath, director of The Ranch Events Complex, told BizWest on Wednesday that county officials “had not been able to solidify a funding mechanism that really followed the fundamentals for a P3” — meaning a public-private partnership. McGrath said the costs of the upgraded arena would have been “100% borne by the taxpayers.”

Lind contested that account, however.

“Our RFP was crystal clear and says nothing about financing,” Lind said. “It doesn’t say one thing about us wanting money from the county.”

To discuss financing, he said, “You’d need to know how much the naming rights to the arena would sell for, and we never got into those negotiations. That’s why it’s impossible for them to conclude any financial model.”

Larimer County commission chairman John Kefalas told BizWest that county officials’ surprise and disappointment about the Eagles’ potential move was because even though “the negotiations may have terminated, we were not aware the negotiations were going on with Greeley. We were informed about it last week, and we were trying to understand what had taken place.”

He said that the termination of negotiations “didn’t mean we weren’t willing to go back to the drawing board and see what we can do. We’re still committed to the Eagles and the Ranch project.”

However, Lind said the May 14 termination letter from Larimer County “was our last communication with them.”

In a nine-minute special meeting Tuesday night, the Greeley City Council unanimously approved a non-binding memorandum of understanding with Lind to explore the feasibility of locating the arena and three ice sheets to the west end of Greeley, along with a hotel and water park. Lind has envisioned this project for several years and has also proposed locating it near The Ranch.

In a news release issued Wednesday, the county noted that the Eagles, an American Hockey League franchise that is an affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Colorado Avalanche, “have become a beloved part of the Larimer County and Loveland community, attracting passionate local fans and contributing significantly to the local economy.”

The release quoted county Commissioner Jody Shadduck-McNally as saying, “We were caught off guard to learn about the Eagles’ discussions with Greeley, particularly since our partnership has been long-standing, strong, and mutually beneficial.” She added, however, that “it’s also important to reiterate our commitment to balancing fiscal responsibility and the long-term vision for The Ranch complex.”

The statement noted that “over the years, Larimer County has invested millions of dollars into facility improvements at Blue Arena, enhancing the experience for fans and players. The county remains committed to supporting the Eagles at their current facility. However, discussions about building a new arena have raised concerns about ensuring a sustainable funding approach that does not burden taxpayers.

“Our focus is on maintaining and enhancing The Ranch complex, which includes a wide range of events and services in addition to hockey,” Kefalas said in the prepared statement. “While the idea of new developments is exciting, our priority remains on financially viable projects that align with the county’s strategic goals. We expect all private partners involved in the project to contribute financially, as it is not viable or fair to expect taxpayers, at this time, to fund a new arena fully.”

“We believe The Ranch is a premier location, offering unique benefits and a solid foundation for future growth,” Commissioner Kristin Stephens added in the news release. “The county has been transparent and proactive in our efforts to support the Eagles and other stakeholders. We have invested over $40 million to support the capital expansion of the Ranch Campus in preparation for supporting a new home for the Eagles, youth hockey, and other Arena events, and remain committed to meeting the needs of our stakeholders.”

Lind, one of Northern Colorado’s most prominent developers, has been acquiring land north of U.S. Highway 34 on the west edge of Greeley and told BizWest on Monday that he is under contract for additional acreage that would take his holdings in that area to about 800 acres.

In a telephone conversation with BizWest, Kefalas referred to the talks that will be held with Greeley city officials and said, “I don’t know what exactly is going to go into those discussions. All I know is that the Eagles are going to stay for a number of years at The Ranch because it takes a while to build a new arena.”

Dallas Heltzell is a reporter with BizWest. His work appears frequently online at KUNC.org. Contact Dallas at dheltzell@bizwest.com