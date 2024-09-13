Colorado hunting season kicks off

Hunting season has kicked off in Colorado, with tourists and residents gearing up for their trips.

Throughout the season, safety should remain the most important goal for hunters and non-hunters alike. Colorado Parks and Wildlife notes that big game hunters using a firearm must wear “fluorescent orange or pink when in the field for safety reasons. Camouflage orange or pink is not allowed.”

Other people or pets recreating in the outdoors are recommended to wear bright colors during seasons where firearms are present. Both groups should check for fire danger or region-specific warnings before heading outdoors for their preferred activity.

Interference with hunters is illegal, although the outdoors is multi-use and meant to be available for a variety of users. Similar to hikers told to plan for their trips into the backcountry, hunters should review CPW’s hunting brochures and information specific to the 2024 season.

There are licenses leftover from the annual draw. Hunters hoping to bag a deer, elk, pronghorn, or bear can visit the CPW website, or some licenses are still available over the counter for the season. Reissue licenses will be available each Wednesday morning on the CPW website

Nonhunters can still engage in their favorite activities while taking precautions, knowing that hunters will be out and about. The best precaution is to know which weapons are being used and when.



Hunting season breakdown

Rifle bear season and archery seasons: September 2-30

Muzzleloader season: September 14-22

Rifle season: October 12-16 and again October 26-November 3

November 9-15, November 20-24

