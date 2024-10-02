Boulder Police Department is using AI to write its crime reports, while some urge caution

Earlier this year, the Boulder Police Department began using artificial intelligence to transcribe body camera footage and generate police reports, a move officials say is saving time and improving report writing.

Last month, the department adopted a new AI policy. However, some community members are urging caution against the blanket deployment of these emerging technologies without proper safeguards.

The department’s use of AI technology was discussed this week during Police Chief Steve Redfearn’s first meeting with the Police Oversight Panel since his promotion earlier this month. The 11-member volunteer panel reviews investigations into complaints of officer misconduct and advises on department policies.

“It’s probably one of the biggest, exciting changes in technology in policing that I have seen since I started,” Redfearn told the panel Monday night. “In all the test cases that we’ve done, we have not seen any problematic issues.”

The AI tool was first piloted by the Boulder Police Department in January 2024, he said. Developed by Axon, a company known for creating the Taser and body-worn cameras, the tool is called Draft One. It uses the same underlying technology as ChatGPT to draft police report narratives based on body-worn camera audio.

Initially cautious about the new tool, Boulder police began using it to write reports for lower-level crimes, such as shoplifting and theft, according to Redfearn. However, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office requested its use be expanded to include all crimes, he said. This includes felonies and violent crimes.

Currently, about 26 officers use Draft One, Redfearn said. He said it has reduced personal bias in reports and also improved overall report quality. He shared a hypothetical in which an officer might skip taking notes during a domestic violence call because they don’t believe the person they are speaking to. “So it really removes that potential where an officer may not do as good of a job for whatever reason,” he said.

The technology also saves officers about 30 minutes per report, freeing them up for more proactive policing efforts, he said.

“It really is in line with Reimagine Policing as well,” he said, referencing the city’s long-term police reform plan that focuses on data analysis and crime prevention. “It allows our officers to be out on the street.”

This is not the first time the Boulder Police Department has used AI. For instance, the department uses 31 automated license plate readers, primarily to track stolen vehicles. Nationally, AI-generated plate readers and facial recognition software have raised concerns about privacy, errors and racial bias. Draft One is primarily designed to streamline workflows.

On Sept. 19, 2024, the Boulder Police Department adopted a policy allowing the use of Draft One for various law enforcement documents, including police report narratives, warrant affidavits and statements. The policy requires all AI-generated reports to be reviewed by officers.

The Police Oversight Panel had mixed reactions to the department’s use of Draft One. Madelyn Strong Woodley, a social justice advocate from Longmont and a member of the NAACP Boulder County, said she was encouraged by it. Maria-Soledad Diaz, co-chair of the panel and public policy director for Violence Free Colorado, requested a live demonstration at a future meeting.

Mylene Vialard, a freelance translator, warned officers might approve flawed reports generated by the AI, since ChatGPT is known to hallucinate. She said while AI can produce reports that seem well-written, the content could lack substance. Vialard also raised questions about the potential for bias built into generative AI models.

“They’re only as smart as we train them to be. And so when you have your officers correcting a report, is that then being fed back to train the software?” Vialard said. “That would be something really important. Are we giving feedback to the machine so that the machine can get smarter?”

Other police departments in Colorado and across the country use Draft One, though some limit it to minor reports that don’t lead to arrests, as some experts have questioned whether AI-generated reports can hold up in court. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office does not use Draft One, according to a spokesperson.

John Herrick is a reporter for The Boulder Reporting Lab. His work frequently appears on-air at KUNC 91.5 FM and online at KUNC.org. Contact John at john@boulderreportinglab.org.