12 leaf-peeping hikes to make the most of fall colors while you can

It is officially fall, and in Colorado, that’s when the state truly shows off its full array of mountain beauty. Hikers, drivers, and mountain bikers can enjoy eye-popping fall foliage without trekking too far from the metro area, but others travel deep into the Centennial State for those fleeting red and golden leaves.

John Renfrow, Colorado Community Media Leaves are just now starting to change along the Grizzly Gulch in Arapahoe National Forest.

Many meteorologists feared recent cold and rainy weather would knock off most of the colors, but scores of them survived and are just waiting to be ogled if you know where to go. That’s why we at Colorado Community Media put together a list of some of the most rewarding hiking experiences for autumn sentimentalists.

As weekend adventurers hit the mountains after the work week, traffic is sure to pile up. So, if you can, try one of these stunning hikes during the week, or at least get up early to beat the morning weekend crowd.

Here are 12 hikes to show off the state’s best autumn colors. Some may require a bit of a road trip, but most are easy day hikes not far from the metro area. Sometimes, you just have to get out there.

AllTrails.com provides all trail stats listed below. Remember that terms like “easy,” “moderate,” and “hard” are subjective and depend on your judgment, experience, stamina, and more.



Easy

Raccoon Trail

Golden Gate Canyon State Park, near Rollinsville



Type: Loop

Length: 2.6 miles

Elevation: 462 feet

Time to complete: 1:14

Drive from Denver: 35 miles

Old Dillon Reservoir Trail

Dillon Reservoir Recreation Area, near Silverthorne



Type: Loop

Length: 1.7 miles

Elevation: 213 feet

Time to complete: 0:40

Drive from Denver: 72 miles

Kebler Pass/Irwin Lake

Gunnison National Forest, near Somerset



Type: Loop

Length: 2.2 miles

Elevation: 98 feet

Time to complete: 0:44

Drive from Denver: 196 miles

Lily Pad Lake Trail

Eagles Nest Wilderness, near Frisco



Type: Out-and-back

Length: 3.3 miles

Elevation: 403 feet

Time to complete: 1:21

Drive from Denver: 71 miles

Moderate

Silver Dollar Lake and Murray Lake Trail

Arapahoe National Forest, near Guanella Pass



Type: Out-and-back

Length: 4.2 miles

Elevation: 1,085 feet

Time to complete: 2:00

Drive from Denver: 55 miles

Mason Creek Trail

Staunton State Park, near Conifer



Type: Out-and-back

Length: 8.4 miles

Elevation: 1,574 feet

Time to complete: 4:00

Drive from Denver: 39 miles

Chief Mountain Trail

Arapahoe National Forest, near Idaho Springs



Type: Out-and-back

Length: 2.8 miles

Elevation: 948 feet

Time to complete: 1 hour, 47 minutes

Drive from Denver: 37 miles

Grizzly Gulch Trail

Arapahoe National Forest, near Silver Plume



Type: Out-and-back

Length: 5.2 miles

Elevation: 1,131 feet

Time to complete: 2 hours, 45 minutes

Drive from Denver: 50 miles

Flash of Gold Trail

Medicine Bow-Routt National Park, near Steamboat Springs



Type: Out-and-back

Length: 10.5 miles

Elevation: 1,250 feet

Time to complete: 4:18

Drive from Denver: 160 miles

Hard

Kenosha Pass North

Pike National Forest, near Jefferson



Type: Out-and-back

Length: 11.5 miles

Elevation: 1,666 feet

Time to complete: 5:00

Drive from Denver: 66 miles

Oh-Be-Joyful Trail

Gunnison National Forest, near Crested Butte



Type: Out-and-back

Length: 13 miles

Elevation: 2,148 feet

Time to complete: 6 hours

Drive from Denver: 195 miles

Abyss Lake via Abyss Lake Trail #602

Mount Evans Wilderness, near Guanella Pass



Type: Out-and-back

Length: 16.7 miles

Elevation: 3,379 feet

Time to complete: 8:19

Drive from Denver: 63 miles

Honorable Mention

Trail Ridge Road (to drive)

Rocky Mountain National Park, near Estes Park

