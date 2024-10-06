© 2024
12 leaf-peeping hikes to make the most of fall colors while you can

By John Renfrow, Colorado Community Media
Published October 6, 2024 at 6:00 AM MDT
Aspen trees change colors on a sunny day in a mountainous area. They're visible in both the foreground and on a mountain slope in the background. A highway curves through the scene and disappears around a hillside.
Haley Lena, Highlands Ranch Herald
Colorado provides endless beautiful areas for driving for those who don't want to hike to get their fall colors. Here, a road swerves through the Mount Evans Wilderness decorated with popping leaves.

It is officially fall, and in Colorado, that’s when the state truly shows off its full array of mountain beauty. Hikers, drivers, and mountain bikers can enjoy eye-popping fall foliage without trekking too far from the metro area, but others travel deep into the Centennial State for those fleeting red and golden leaves.

Aspen trees change colors. A few are bright yellow, while others are just beginning to change from green. It's a sunny day and mountain peaks are visible in the background.
John Renfrow, Colorado Community Media
Leaves are just now starting to change along the Grizzly Gulch in Arapahoe National Forest.

Many meteorologists feared recent cold and rainy weather would knock off most of the colors, but scores of them survived and are just waiting to be ogled if you know where to go. That’s why we at Colorado Community Media put together a list of some of the most rewarding hiking experiences for autumn sentimentalists.

As weekend adventurers hit the mountains after the work week, traffic is sure to pile up. So, if you can, try one of these stunning hikes during the week, or at least get up early to beat the morning weekend crowd.

Here are 12 hikes to show off the state’s best autumn colors. Some may require a bit of a road trip, but most are easy day hikes not far from the metro area. Sometimes, you just have to get out there.

AllTrails.com provides all trail stats listed below. Remember that terms like “easy,” “moderate,” and “hard” are subjective and depend on your judgment, experience, stamina, and more. 

Easy

Raccoon Trail

Golden Gate Canyon State Park, near Rollinsville

  • Type: Loop
  • Length: 2.6 miles
  • Elevation: 462 feet
  • Time to complete: 1:14
  • Drive from Denver: 35 miles

Old Dillon Reservoir Trail

Dillon Reservoir Recreation Area, near Silverthorne

  • Type: Loop
  • Length: 1.7 miles
  • Elevation: 213 feet
  • Time to complete: 0:40
  • Drive from Denver: 72 miles

Kebler Pass/Irwin Lake

Gunnison National Forest, near Somerset

  • Type: Loop 
  • Length: 2.2 miles 
  • Elevation: 98 feet 
  • Time to complete: 0:44
  • Drive from Denver: 196 miles

Lily Pad Lake Trail

Eagles Nest Wilderness, near Frisco

  • Type: Out-and-back 
  • Length: 3.3 miles 
  • Elevation: 403 feet 
  • Time to complete: 1:21 
  • Drive from Denver: 71 miles 

Moderate

Silver Dollar Lake and Murray Lake Trail

Arapahoe National Forest, near Guanella Pass 

  • Type: Out-and-back
  • Length: 4.2 miles 
  • Elevation: 1,085 feet 
  • Time to complete: 2:00 
  • Drive from Denver: 55 miles 

Mason Creek Trail

Staunton State Park, near Conifer

  • Type: Out-and-back
  • Length: 8.4 miles 
  • Elevation: 1,574 feet 
  • Time to complete: 4:00 
  • Drive from Denver: 39 miles 

Chief Mountain Trail

Arapahoe National Forest, near Idaho Springs 

  • Type: Out-and-back 
  • Length: 2.8 miles 
  • Elevation: 948 feet
  • Time to complete: 1 hour, 47 minutes
  • Drive from Denver: 37 miles

Grizzly Gulch Trail

Arapahoe National Forest, near Silver Plume

  • Type: Out-and-back 
  • Length: 5.2 miles 
  • Elevation: 1,131 feet 
  • Time to complete: 2 hours, 45 minutes 
  • Drive from Denver: 50 miles

Flash of Gold Trail

Medicine Bow-Routt National Park, near Steamboat Springs

  • Type: Out-and-back 
  • Length: 10.5 miles 
  • Elevation: 1,250 feet 
  • Time to complete: 4:18 
  • Drive from Denver: 160 miles

Hard

Kenosha Pass North

Pike National Forest, near Jefferson

  • Type: Out-and-back
  • Length: 11.5 miles 
  • Elevation: 1,666 feet
  • Time to complete: 5:00
  • Drive from Denver: 66 miles 

Oh-Be-Joyful Trail

Gunnison National Forest, near Crested Butte 

  • Type: Out-and-back 
  • Length: 13 miles 
  • Elevation: 2,148 feet 
  • Time to complete: 6 hours 
  • Drive from Denver: 195 miles

Abyss Lake via Abyss Lake Trail #602

Mount Evans Wilderness, near Guanella Pass 

  • Type: Out-and-back
  • Length: 16.7 miles
  • Elevation: 3,379 feet 
  • Time to complete: 8:19 
  • Drive from Denver: 63 miles 

Honorable Mention

Trail Ridge Road (to drive)

Rocky Mountain National Park, near Estes Park

  • Type: Peak-to-peak drive 
  • Length: 39 miles 
  • Elevation: 3,891 feet 
  • Time to complete: Depends on traffic and speed 
  • Drive from Denver: 73 miles
Tags
News HikingOutdoor Recreation