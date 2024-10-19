Feeling the election stress? Here’s how to stay calm amid political tensions

If you’re feeling stressed about the upcoming election, you’re not alone. Mental health professionals are seeing a spike in election-related stress, with concerns ranging from political divisions to uncertainty about the future.

“I’m hearing and seeing people who are anxious and stressed about what’s going to happen,” said Randi Smith a psychology professor at Metropolitan State University of Denver. “There is a general sense of uncertainty and fear among some that things are going to fall apart to such a degree that they are questioning if they can even make plans in November.”

All that election-related distress is negatively impacting the country’s mental health. Results of three national surveys found that close to half of U.S. adults say politics is a significant source of stress, citing problems such as lost sleep, shortened tempers and obsessive thoughts.

While political anxiety may be unavoidable, especially if you’re surrounded by family, friends or neighbors with opposing views, the good news is that there are practical steps you can take to keep your sanity leading up to and after Nov. 5.



Take screen breaks

Smith said it’s essential to recognize that our social media feeds and the news we tune into tend to reinforce our belief systems.

“These belief systems have become increasingly polarized over the last eight or 10 years to the point where we don’t all necessarily live in the same reality, and there tends to be a lot of demonizing people who don’t share the belief system,” she said.

To avoid catastrophizing about the worst-case scenario if the “other side” wins, Smith recommends setting boundaries around screen time and recognizing when one’s thoughts begin to spiral.

“If you do go online, aim for dispassionate observations rather than heated, front-line engagement,” Smith said. “Most of all, remember this: Although social platforms give prominence to the most extreme views, most vehement arguments and most radical takedowns, that’s only because they are controversy aggregators and outrage is their business model.

“Such outlooks are not necessarily representative of most people’s actual beliefs,” Smith continued.



Cultivate perspective

While it may feel safer to avoid those who disagree with you or express opposing views, Smith said having conversations with others helps us see we have more in common than we think and that exaggerated hyperbolic rhetoric doesn’t reflect the views of most Americans across the aisle.

Also, give yourself the freedom to step away from political discussions and remember what connected you in the first place. Spending time with family or friends while leaving politics off the table cultivates connection, which is important for our mental health.

“We need to recognize that just because somebody might vote differently, it doesn’t mean that they’re bad people,” she said.



Connect with your support system

“We should never underestimate the value and importance of social support. If you’re feeling stressed about the political process, finding others with similar viewpoints could be a real comfort,” Smith said.

Yet, be careful not to spend too much time in groups that reinforce our sense of angst.

“We definitely need the support of other people who are like-minded, especially when the world feels threatening,” Smith said. “But when we find ourselves in conversations stuck on the threat of what could happen, it heightens our fear and uncertainty.”

Instead, she says to focus on ways to make a difference in your home or community and find ways to create a sense of agency in a world that can seem out of control. That could be finding a cause to support, building relationships with people who are both like and unlike you or taking action within your community.



Find sources of comfort and focus on what you can control

Smith said the first step in stopping the cycle of catastrophizing is to recognize that you’re doing it and that going down that rabbit hole will be awful and then to find sources of comfort.

“For some, it might be spiritual or faith-based. For other people, it might be more cognitive, like mindfulness-based meditation. Certainly, social relationships for almost everybody are really good,” she said.

Smith also recommends finding sources of distraction, like reading a book, going for a hike or watching a movie. While physical activity is great for relieving anxiety and depression, she said it won’t have the same effect if you’re on the treadmill with headphones on watching MSNB or Fox News.

It’s also not healthy to spend all of our time focused on the results of an election that we can’t control.

Instead, Smith said, “We have to step away from the macro level of the election and think about your values and how you can contribute to sustaining them and improving the things that are important to us closer to home.”

